Measures by the European Commission to address food security concerns will not fix the crisis and are not a “gift of money from Brussels”, according to Sinn Féin MEP Chris MacManus.

Speaking from Brussels, MacManus said that recent communication on how to ensure EU food security should be welcomed, however the commission’s response “will not solve the crisis in agri-markets”.

The European Commission recently announced (Wednesday, March 23) a €500 million support package for producers, of which Ireland is to receive €15 million.

The support package will include the use of the EU’s crisis reserve, thus, the MEP explained, “Brussels has not actually loosened its purse strings one bit”.

“The crisis reserve, which is in the region of €500m, is filled each year by deducting money that is already part of the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) budget for farmers. If this money is not used in a crisis, it is then returned to farmers at the end of the year.

“People will remember the annual reports in the agri-media of the money being refunded to farmers,” he said.

Advertisement

MacManus commented that the commission’s announcements therefore allow farmers faster access to what is already their own money to manage the current crisis.

The European Commission must consider all options to put more money into farmers’ pockets, he said, as delays may cause irreversible damage to primary producers.

Deputy Matt Carthy called on the government to take full advantage of state aid relaxations, utilise the Brexit Adjustment Reserve and review taxation measures, according to MacManus. He added:

“People must remember that the abandonment of the agricultural sector in times of crisis would send a ripple through not only the farming community, but also rural Ireland and every dinner table in the country.”

While the proposals will provide “breathing space”, he said, the situation must be continuously monitored. Farmers, workers, the elderly and young people must be protected, MEP MacManus added.