The role played by organic farmers and producers across the European Union is being recognised through a new awards scheme, which has today (Friday, March 25) opened for entries.

Organic production has been identified as playing a key role in the achievement of the objectives of the European Green Deal, the Farm to Fork strategy and the biodiversity strategy.

The EU Commission has set a target of 25% of agricultural land across the bloc being under organic farming by 2030.

In order to achieve this, the commission launched an action plan for the development of organic production in March 2021.

The action plan included an annual awards scheme that will recognise excellence in the organic value chain.

It aims to reward the best and most innovative organic producers who are contributing to the reduction of agriculture’s impact on the environment and climate.

The awards are organised by the European Commission, the European Economic and Social Committee, the European Committee of the Regions, Copa-Cogeca and IFOAM Organics Europe.

Jan Plagge, IFOAM Organics Europe’s president, explained that the awards are a great way to showcase the innovative potential in the EU organic sector.

“The current crisis shows that the EU should seek to speed up its work towards an agroecological and social model which is more resilient, fairer, healthier, more knowledge-intensive and based on shorter supply chains.

“The war in Ukraine and its devastating consequences show that the agro-industrial model, which is highly dependent on global imports and exports, fossil-fuels, and non-circular inputs, is broken.

“The EU Farm to Fork Strategy sets the right mid and long term objectives to ensure food security in an uncertain and volatile world,” Plagge said.

The eight awards on offer are divided across seven different categories:

Best organic farmer – one male and one female;

Best organic region;

Best organic city;

Best organic bio-district;

Best organic small and medium enterprise (SME);

Best organic food retailer;

Best organic restaurant.

The closing date for applications is June 8, with the awards ceremony due to take place on EU organic day on September 23.