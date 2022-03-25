Aurivo is calling on its farmer members to apply to participate in a sustainable farming initiative, which aims to assist farmers in producing meat and dairy while dramatically improving their farm’s carbon balance.

The cooperative is inviting applications from its 10,000 dairy, beef and sheep farmer members to participate in the five-year Agrinewal sustainable farming programme in partnership with agri-technology company, Devenish.

Aurivo said it will finance participation in the programme for successful applicants.

Aurivo carbon-reducing initiative

By accurately measuring on-farm carbon emissions and carbon sequestration, Agrinewal aims to assist farmers in taking practical steps to improve on-farm financial performance, soil health, animal welfare and water quality, while also reducing harmful emissions and increasing biodiversity.

According to Aurivo, as part of the programme successful applicants will:

Complete a full business review to establish a carbon baseline;

Set business key performance indicators (KPIs) against industry best practices that are relevant to their farm;

Be assisted to design an improvement road map which is personalised to their farm business;

Be provided with access to management tools to record and manage information on their farm.

If participating farmers can show that they have made a measurable improvement in soil organic carbon in their soils and a decrease in greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions on-farm against a measured baseline, they could create voluntary carbon credits.

Future trading of carbon credits?

Aurivo has said that the farmers may be able to avail of selling their carbon credits in the future, subject to future government legislation.

Stephen Blewitt, general manager of dairy at Aurivo said: “We are delighted to partner with Devenish on Agrinewal which aims to reduce carbon footprint and achieve eventual carbon neutrality at farm level.

“Sustainability is embedded into everything we do at Aurivo and we are committed to supporting farmers every step of the way to ensure our environment and rural communities thrive for future generations.

“We are calling on interested farmers to apply to take part in this first-of-its-kind trial programme which gives them the opportunity to boost performance and efficiency through a total farm financial and environmental approach,” he added.

Approximately 10 farmers will be chosen to take part and they will be guided to take actions to support the environment which Aurivo said will, in turn, enhance farm efficiencies and support their farms journey towards carbon neutrality.

Farmers will be chosen to partake based on their willingness to host farm walks, share information about their farm as part of the programme, and proven interest in the environment, as well as other criteria.

For more information farmers are advised to visit their local Homeland store or Aurivo mart and applications close on April 29, 2022.