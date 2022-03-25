A ‘condition orange’ danger rating for fire – indicating “high fire risk” – is currently in place and will remain in effect until Monday (March 28).

The condition orange warning was issued by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine and is the second fire warning issued this year – the first warning was also issued this week.

It came into effect yesterday and will be in place until 12:00p.m on Monday.

The high fire risk is deemed to exist in all areas where hazardous fuels such as dead grasses, and shrub fuels such as heather and gorse, exist.

An increase in fire risk can be expected through the weekend as current high pressure weather patterns persist.

Fire behaviour and rates of spread are likely to be influenced by lower daytime humidity levels and light to moderate wind speeds during the lifespan of the warning.

Wind speeds may exceed 20kph in some areas at times and higher windspeeds will increase suppression requirements where these occur.

All forest owners and managers are advised to prepare for likely outbreaks of fire.

Fire lines, fire plans, and fire suppression equipment should be reviewed and made ready, and other relevant contingencies such as insurance and helicopter contracts should be checked and confirmed.

Forest owners, farmers, rural dwellers and other countryside users are asked to be extremely vigilant regarding fire activity and to report any suspicious or illegal activity to the Gardaí, and to report all fires immediately to the fire and emergency services via 112 or 999.

Forest owners are being asked to assess property with regard to fire risk and mitigation factors.

Specifically, they should ascertain if there is a presence of hazardous fuel vegetation on neighbouring lands, and if there is a history of land burning in the vicinity of the forest.

Owners should ensure that all access routes are adequate, accessible and clear of obstructions, and that a firebreak is in place and has been adequately maintained.