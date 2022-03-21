The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) has issued its first fire warning of 2022.

The DAFM stated in its communication to farmers today (Monday, March 21) that, given the inherent fire risk in spring weather patterns and upland vegetation, a ‘moderate fire risk‘ exists.

And that risk is deemed to exist in “all areas where hazardous fine fuels such as dead grasses, gorse and heather are present in proximity to forests and other assets” according to the DAFM.

Unless otherwise stated by the DAFM, this moderate-risk condition will remain the “minimum default status until the end of the main peak fire season in September”.

The DAFM has advised forest owners and managers to check and update fire plans and other relevant contingencies such as insurance and helicopter contracts, etc.

All countryside users are asked to be vigilant, to report any suspicious activity to An Garda Siochána and to report any uncontrolled or unattended fires immediately to the fire and emergency services via 112/999.

Fire-mitigation measures

A number of mitigation measures can be put in place now by forest owners and managers to help prevent loss or damage to forest resources through fire, according to the DAFM:

Risk assessment: Assess your property with regard to fire risk and mitigation factors. Is there a risk of fire or the presence of hazardous fuel vegetation on neighbouring lands? Is there a history of land burning in the vicinity of your forest? Are access routes adequate, accessible and clear of obstructions? Is there a firebreak in place and has it been adequately maintained;

Assess your property with regard to fire risk and mitigation factors. Is there a risk of fire or the presence of hazardous fuel vegetation on neighbouring lands? Is there a history of land burning in the vicinity of your forest? Are access routes adequate, accessible and clear of obstructions? Is there a firebreak in place and has it been adequately maintained; Prepare: Updated fire plans should be developed for all forests, including a map showing access routes, assembly points for firefighting personnel and equipment and potential sources of water for firefighting. The plan should also include contact details for the emergency services, local private and Coillte foresters, neighbouring landowners and forest owners in order to summon help should the need arise;

Updated fire plans should be developed for all forests, including a map showing access routes, assembly points for firefighting personnel and equipment and potential sources of water for firefighting. The plan should also include contact details for the emergency services, local private and Coillte foresters, neighbouring landowners and forest owners in order to summon help should the need arise; Be vigilant: Forest owners should be particularly vigilant following prolonged dry spells. Fewer than 24 hours is sufficient to dry dead, upland vegetation following rain, where suitable wind and humidity conditions exist. Cooperation between neighbouring landowners is critical to successful fire prevention;

Forest owners should be particularly vigilant following prolonged dry spells. Fewer than 24 hours is sufficient to dry dead, upland vegetation following rain, where suitable wind and humidity conditions exist. Cooperation between neighbouring landowners is critical to successful fire prevention; Obey the Law: It is an offence to cut, grub, burn or otherwise destroy any vegetation growing on any land not then cultivated between March 1 and August 31 in any year. Landowners wishing to carry out prescribed burning during the legal period for doing so must notify, in writing, all forest owners within one mile, and the local Garda station between seven and 35 days in advance of the burning operation. All burning operations should be notified to the Fire Service, via the control centre by calling 112/999 BEFORE burning commences;

Landowners found burning illegally could face fines, imprisonment, and Single Farm Payment penalties, where applicable.

Report fires immediately: If you see a fire, call 999 or 112 immediately. Give clear details as regards location, where at all possible using a national grid reference and any other useful information such as the size of it, wind direction, proximity to dwellings or forestry, etc. Do not attempt to tackle fires alone or without adequate training, assistance or protective equipment.

You will not be billed by the fire service or local authority for making the call.