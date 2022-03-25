If a high work rate from a 600hp tractor and stubble cultivator is at the top of your list of requirements, then Kuhn may well have the answer in its latest Optimer model.

The company has just launched a 12m version which features Kuhn’s Steady Control system.

Equal penetration across width

This is claimed to maintain a uniform working depth at high speeds, on undulating land and regardless of soil conditions.

It is said to exert equal pressure across the full 12m width of the machine. This ensures that the discs all cut to an equal depth even when the ground is uneven.

The Optimer range is apparently able to compensate for ground contours by adjusting the ground pressure across the machine’s five sections.

High work speed

This top end model can be run at up to 15km/h whilst maintaining a consistent depth across the width, allowing a high work rate of up to 45ac/hr, according to a company spokesperson.

The Optimer range has been continually updated and the XL segment is now available in mounted and trailed models with working widths of 3m-12m. When folded, the 12m model is just 3m wide and 4m high.

High clearance

All models feature independent 620mm diameter discs which can work at depths of 5-15cm.

The flow of material through the implement is eased by each disc having its own arm with a 91cm-high frame clearance and a gap of 95cm between the two disc gangs.

Customers can choose from a variety of models, both mounted and trailed, to suit tractors from 90-600hp.

All the machines are designed to improve the management of field residue such as maize stalks, and green cover crops, and are available with five different roller options.

On the smaller width machines, a KUHN SH 600 small seed drill with a 600L capacity hopper can be added. This enables stubble cultivation and cover crops or cereals to be sown in just one pass.