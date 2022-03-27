Responsible and safe use of upland areas for recreation by the public is being promoting through a new series of training courses aimed at the hospitality sector.

The courses were developed by the Kerry UNESCO Biosphere and MacGillycuddy Reeks Mountain Access Forum in Killarney, which are overseen by South Kerry Development Partnership (SKDP).

The content for the training was informed by the work of the MacGillycuddy Reeks European Innovation Partnership (EIP) in identifying issues faced by landowners due to growing numbers of recreational users in the area.

During the course frontline hospitality staff and tourism providers are informed of how to better prepare and communicate to tourists about being safe and responsible across the Kerry biosphere and MacGillycuddy Reeks.

Along with representatives from Kerry UNESCO Biosphere and the MacGillycuddy Reeks Mountain Access Forum, course participants are addressed by Kerry Mountain Rescue, Kerry Climbing and Leave No Trace Ireland.

“With increasing numbers of visitors exploring our outdoor spaces for fitness and wellbeing there is always an increased risk of negative impacts on the habitats they are passing through and an increased pressure on rescue services if things go wrong,” Eleanor Turner, biosphere officer with SKDP, outlined.

“The aim of this training is to share information on best access routes, best practice for outdoor recreation and how to make sure you or your guests are having the best possible experience out in the mountains.

“Getting out in the landscape on foot is one of the most rewarding ways to experience it, but with that access comes responsibilities and it is those we are trying to highlight to support this increase in visitor numbers in a sustainable way,” Turner added.

Gerald McEnery, development officer with the MacGillycuddy Reeks Mountain Access Forum, explained that both the biosphere and the reeks are an important resource for tourism in Co. Kerry.

“It’s amazing to have the frontline staff who will likely be engaging with hundreds if not thousands of outdoor enthusiasts join us and express such an interest in making sure that everyone who comes to this region can access this spectacular place safely and responsibly,” he said.

The first course, which is made possible through LEADER funding, was held earlier this week in Killarney with further training being offered in Kenmare on Monday (March 28) and on the following day (Tuesday, March 29) in Glencar.