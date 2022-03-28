The Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue has today (Monday, Macrh 28) announced the schedule of in-person Basic Payment Scheme (BPS) clinics to help farmers in making their applications online.

Minister McConalogue stated: “During the Covid-19 restrictions, my department was unable to run the clinics in 2020 and 2021.

“With the lifting of many of the Covid-19 restrictions, I am delighted to announce a return of these in-person  clinics around the country where farmers can meet one-to-one with a department official and make their BPS application there and then.

“These clinics proved very popular with farmers in previous years and I am happy to announce the return of this service again this year,” the minister added.

According to the minister, some 24,000 farmers have already lodged their applications since the online facility opened in February 2022.

“I would urge all farmers to submit their BPS application at the earliest possible opportunity before May 16, 2022 deadline,” McConalogue added.

“If farmers have already submitted their BPS application for this year and they now want to take on additional land or change the crop type, they can log back in to agfood.ie to make any amendments, but they must make sure they do so before the deadline of May 16, 2022.”

LocationVenueDate
Castlebar, Co. MayoEllison (previously Harlequin) HotelApril 4
Tuam, Co. GalwayArd Rí Hotel, Milltown Road, TuamApril 5
Arklow, Co. WicklowArklow Bay Hotel, Sea Road, FerrybankApril 6
New Ross, Co. WexfordBrandon House HotelApril 7
RoscommonHannon’s Hotel, Athlone Road, AcresApril 11
Ballina, Co. MayoGreat National Hotel Ballina, Dublin RoadApril 12
LimerickMaldron Hotel, RoxboroApril 13
Mitchelstown, Co. CorkFirgrove HotelApril 14
MonaghanFour Seasons Hotel, Collshannagh, MonaghanApril 25
Ballybofey, Co. DonegalJackson’s Hotel, Main StreetApril 26
Birr, Co. OffalyCounty Arms HotelApril 27
Ennis, Co. ClareTreacy’s West County Hotel, Limerick RoadApril 28
Ballinasloe, Co. GalwayShearwater Hotel, Marina PointMay 3
Macroom, Co. CorkCastle Hotel, Main Street, Sleveen EastMay 4
Tralee, Co. KerryBrandon Hotel, Princes St.May 5
Mullingar, Co. WestmeathMullingar Park Hotel, Dublin RoadMay 6
Drumshanbo, Co. LeitrimDAFM officeMay 9
CavanDAFM office, Farnham Street, CavanMay 10
Maam Cross, Co. GalwayPeacockes HotelMay 11
Oranmore, Co. GalwayOranmore Lodge Hotel, CarrowmoneashMay 12

All clinics will take place from 9:30a.m to 3:00p.m.

BPS and other schemes

Farmers can apply for all elements of direct payments (BPS; Greening; Young Farmers’ Scheme; Protein Aid; National Reserve; transferring of entitlements), online.

Applications can only be made using the online system. This is an EU requirement. 

Farmers are reminded to check that they have correctly applied for the Areas of Natural Constraint Scheme (ANC), if applicable.

Annual payment claims for the Straw Incorporation Measure, Green Low-carbon Agri-environment Scheme (GLAS) and the Organic Farming Scheme (OFS) can also be made online.

The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) office in Portlaoise, Co. Laois also has a team on hand to help farmers who wish to call in on weekdays from now until the BPS applications closing date of Monday, May 16, 2022.

BPS DAFM DIRECT PAYMENTS ONLINE CLINICS