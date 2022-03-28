The Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue has today (Monday, Macrh 28) announced the schedule of in-person Basic Payment Scheme (BPS) clinics to help farmers in making their applications online.
Minister McConalogue stated: “During the Covid-19 restrictions, my department was unable to run the clinics in 2020 and 2021.
“With the lifting of many of the Covid-19 restrictions, I am delighted to announce a return of these in-person clinics around the country where farmers can meet one-to-one with a department official and make their BPS application there and then.
“These clinics proved very popular with farmers in previous years and I am happy to announce the return of this service again this year,” the minister added.
According to the minister, some 24,000 farmers have already lodged their applications since the online facility opened in February 2022.
“I would urge all farmers to submit their BPS application at the earliest possible opportunity before May 16, 2022 deadline,” McConalogue added.
“If farmers have already submitted their BPS application for this year and they now want to take on additional land or change the crop type, they can log back in to agfood.ie to make any amendments, but they must make sure they do so before the deadline of May 16, 2022.”
|Location
|Venue
|Date
|Castlebar, Co. Mayo
|Ellison (previously Harlequin) Hotel
|April 4
|Tuam, Co. Galway
|Ard Rí Hotel, Milltown Road, Tuam
|April 5
|Arklow, Co. Wicklow
|Arklow Bay Hotel, Sea Road, Ferrybank
|April 6
|New Ross, Co. Wexford
|Brandon House Hotel
|April 7
|Roscommon
|Hannon’s Hotel, Athlone Road, Acres
|April 11
|Ballina, Co. Mayo
|Great National Hotel Ballina, Dublin Road
|April 12
|Limerick
|Maldron Hotel, Roxboro
|April 13
|Mitchelstown, Co. Cork
|Firgrove Hotel
|April 14
|Monaghan
|Four Seasons Hotel, Collshannagh, Monaghan
|April 25
|Ballybofey, Co. Donegal
|Jackson’s Hotel, Main Street
|April 26
|Birr, Co. Offaly
|County Arms Hotel
|April 27
|Ennis, Co. Clare
|Treacy’s West County Hotel, Limerick Road
|April 28
|Ballinasloe, Co. Galway
|Shearwater Hotel, Marina Point
|May 3
|Macroom, Co. Cork
|Castle Hotel, Main Street, Sleveen East
|May 4
|Tralee, Co. Kerry
|Brandon Hotel, Princes St.
|May 5
|Mullingar, Co. Westmeath
|Mullingar Park Hotel, Dublin Road
|May 6
|Drumshanbo, Co. Leitrim
|DAFM office
|May 9
|Cavan
|DAFM office, Farnham Street, Cavan
|May 10
|Maam Cross, Co. Galway
|Peacockes Hotel
|May 11
|Oranmore, Co. Galway
|Oranmore Lodge Hotel, Carrowmoneash
|May 12
All clinics will take place from 9:30a.m to 3:00p.m.
BPS and other schemes
Farmers can apply for all elements of direct payments (BPS; Greening; Young Farmers’ Scheme; Protein Aid; National Reserve; transferring of entitlements), online.
Applications can only be made using the online system. This is an EU requirement.
Farmers are reminded to check that they have correctly applied for the Areas of Natural Constraint Scheme (ANC), if applicable.
Annual payment claims for the Straw Incorporation Measure, Green Low-carbon Agri-environment Scheme (GLAS) and the Organic Farming Scheme (OFS) can also be made online.
The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) office in Portlaoise, Co. Laois also has a team on hand to help farmers who wish to call in on weekdays from now until the BPS applications closing date of Monday, May 16, 2022.