Applicants not deemed as ‘active farmers’ by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) next year will be asked for evidence as part of their Basic Payment Scheme (BPS) application in 2023.

The department has confirmed to Agriland that it will be writing to all BPS applicants in early 2022, setting out the major elements of the new Common Agricultural Policy (CAP), including the definition of an “active farmer”.

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue previously confirmed that a minimum stocking density requirement will be part of an ‘active farmer’ definition in the next CAP.

A stocking density of 0.15 livestock units (LU) per hectare would be used to determine an ‘active farmer’.

Active farmer

The DAFM said that farmers, who based on 2021 data are not deemed ‘active’, will be contacted later next year setting out their current status.

This will allow these farmers time to review their farming operations.

The department said that, where required, these farmers can then make the necessary changes or pull together the documentary evidence to show that they are actively farming the lands.

“It is currently envisaged that farmers at application in 2023, that are not deemed active based on 2022 data, will be asked to provide evidence at this point,” a spokesperson for the department said.

Agriland also asked the department about farmers who use their land for hay or silage and what proof would be required for them to prove that they are ‘active’.

“Any receipts requested would have to relate to the recent past,” the department spokesperson said.

“If the request for proof of active status was in early 2023, a receipt for payments to an agricultural contractor for silage making in summer 2022 would be deemed acceptable.”

County breakdown

The department is estimating that just over 10,300 BPS applicants will have to prove that they are an active farmer.