Further strong winds overnight associated with Storm Barra have left 59,000 homes, farms and businesses without electricity supply today (Wednesday, December 8).

While all of the country has seen disruption, homes and farms in counties along the western seaboard from Donegal to Kerry have been most impacted.

With winds abating in most parts of the country, ESB Networks has said that crews are mobilising in the impacted areas to commence the network repair.

While poor weather conditions may hamper repair in some areas, ESB Networks said it hopes it can to restore power to the majority of these customers by the end of today.

However, some customers may be potentially without power into tomorrow Thursday (December 9).

Storm Barra vigilance

With Storm Barra subsiding, ESB Networks is urging people to remain alert to any damage to the electricity network when out and about today.

“Assume any fallen wires are live and pose a risk to life. Stay safe, stay clear and report any damage to us immediately on 1800 372 999,” a spokesperson for ESB said.

In addition to safety procedures associated with power restoration, crews continue to work under all national Covid-19 protocols with respect to hygiene, social distancing and PPE, according to the power network.

ESB Networks is reminding customers of the precautionary measures to take in the event of a power cut:

Stay safe, stay clear: Never approach broken lines or damaged poles, and keep children and animals away – report damage to ESB Networks at 1800 372 999 and listen to recorded messages carefully;

Turn off electric cookers, ovens, irons, etc. if electricity supply is lost;

Leave a light switched on so you know when power has been restored;

Take extra care if using candles, oil lamps or other naked flames;

Test smoke alarms with fresh batteries;

Ensure adequate ventilation if using gas heaters.

Farmers, particulary dairy farmers who operate milking parlours, may need to seek alternative sources of power such as generators as a back up.

Water supply to farms and homes

Irish Water said 25 water supplies, primarily in Cork and Kerry, are at risk due to Storm Barra, impacting approximately 38,000 customers.

Due to power outages caused by the storm, Irish Water confirmed yesterday (Tuesday, December 7), that two supplies in Kerry are subject to boil water notices – Caragh Lake and Aughcasla.