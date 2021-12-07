Water supplies for 38,000 farms, homes and businesses, mainly in Cork and Kerry, are “at risk” due to disruption caused by Storm Barra, according to Irish Water.

Met Éireann says both counties will remain under a Status Red wind warning until 9:00p.m (December, 7):

Southwesterly winds later veering northwesterly will reach mean speeds in excess of 80km/h with severe or damaging gusts in excess of 130km/h.

ESB Networks said that almost 50,000 customers in farms, homes and businesses are without power around Ireland, as a result of Storm Barra.

Boil water notice

Irish Water said 25 water supplies, primarily in Cork and Kerry, are now at risk due to Storm Barra, impacting approximately 38,000 customers.

Due to power outages caused by the storm, Irish Water has confirmed that two supplies in Kerry are now subject to boil water notices with immediate effect – Caragh Lake and Aughcasla. Following consultation with the HSE, a Boil Water Notice has been issued with immediate effect to protect the health of consumers supplied by the Caragh Lake Public Water Supply. For more details, please visit https://t.co/A3PQrR5nFX. @countykerry— Irish Water (@IrishWater) December 7, 2021

Irish Water and Kerry County Council made the decision following consultation with the Health Service Executive (HSE).

The utility said this will impact customers in the Caragh Lake, Dooks, Cromane, Aughacasla, Dawros and Bonane areas.

Ian O’Mahony, from Irish Water, acknowledged the impact this notice will have on the community and apologised for the inconvenience to customers:

“We are working closely with Kerry County Council to restore drinking water quality for all impacted customers. We will monitor the supply over the coming days and will seek to lift the notice in consultation with the HSE as quickly as it is safe to do so.”

Irish Water says water in the affected areas must be boiled for:

Advertisement

Drinking;

Drinks made with water;

Preparation of salads and similar foods, which are not cooked prior to eating;

Brushing of teeth;

Making of ice.

Anyone who has concerns can contact the Irish Water customer care team on 1800 278 278 or log onto water.ie for information.

Storm Barra disruption

Meanwhile, Irish Water said water supplies in multiple areas of Cork have been impacted by Storm Barra.

The utility and Cork County Council said there is disruption in Drinagh, Crostera, Whiddy Island, Carrigtwohill, Blarney, Tower, Clondrohid and surrounding areas.

Irish Water said customers in these areas may experience low water pressure and/or outages today (Tuesday, December 7) as a result of power outages and burst water mains.

Some of the breakages in water pipes were caused by Storm Barra, Irish Water said. We wish to advise customers in Drinagh, Crostera, Whiddy Island, Carrigtwohill, Blarney, Tower, Clondrohid and surrounding areas of disruptions to supply today as a result of Storm Barra. See https://t.co/IGZPllEH0F for more. @Corkcoco— Irish Water (@IrishWater) December 7, 2021

Customers in the Eyeries and Ardgroom areas will also be without water from this afternoon when storage of treated water is depleted due to power disruption at the Glenbeg Water Treatment Plant.



Neil Smyth from Irish Water said: “During the storm, repair works are risk assessed and will be carried out as soon as it is safe to do so.

“We are also encountering difficulties due to power outages or deterioration in raw water quality at other sites across the county, which are running on storage from our treated water reservoirs.”

Smyth said these areas include Bandon; Skibberreen; Glanmire; Watergrasshill; Mitchelstown; Ballingeary; Inchigeelagh; Glengarriff.

He said the Irish Water customer care team is available to help 24/7 on 1800 278 278 and customers can also contact us on Twitter @IWCare with any queries.