“The elevation of generational renewal to one of the nine key objectives to be delivered under this CAP is a clear signal […] to address the fundamental barriers that exist, and have existed for some time now, concerning young people pursuing farming as a career in Ireland,” said Macra president, John Keane.

He was addressing the Joint Oreachtas Committee on Agriculture, Food and the Marine this week where the topic up for discussion – CAP and young farmers – served to highlight the fact that in Ireland, just one in 20 farmers are aged under 35 years and about 30% are aged 65 and over.

In his opening address, the Macra president outlined what he described as the “key outstanding issues that remain unaddressed” in the the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine’s (DAFM’s) Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) strategic plan (CSP).

Macra outlines key concerns

On-farm succession

The provision of an on-farm succession scheme – that delivers for the older farmer exiting and the younger farmer who is just starting – is one of the main unresolved issues, he said.

“Efforts to foster generational renewal in agriculture will have to support investments in basic infrastructure and services, as well as in economic diversification, to facilitate access to finance as well as to specific knowledge/advice for agricultural business start-up, to target inheritance constraints and support cooperation between farmer generations, including farm succession,” he said.

Land mobility

The Macra president highlighted the work of its own Land Mobility Service in providing essential advice on partnership, long-term leasing and share farming.

But, for this service to grow, it must be recognised in the CSP, and it must receive consistent funding to facilitate its expansion.

“Macra na Feirme and CEJA, the European Council of Young Farmers, have successfully lobbied for the inclusion of provisions within the new CAP to enable member states to fund land mobility services across Europe,” he said.

In Ireland, this service – which can be labour intensive – requires support through CAP and the DAFM, he said.

Forgotten farmers

In referencing Ireland’s ‘forgotten farmers’, Keane explained that these are farmers who had set up their agricultural holdings before 2008, and were still under 40 in 2015 — holding low-value payment entitlements — but were deemed ineligible as young farmers under the National Reserve.

“There are thought to be approximately 3,500 farmers in this category who have not been previously accommodated.

“These farmers missed out on installation grants, young farmer top-ups and other schemes in the last CAP. The DAFM’s plan now seems to be looking outside of the CAP to resolve the issue of forgotten farmers,” he said.

But, he said it is crucial that supports are provided for this cohort of farmers that will provide an increase in provision for low-value basic entitlements, and address the gap in funding that exists as a result of the exclusion from the Installation Aid Scheme.

Financial support

Concerning access to finance, lack of collateral and credit history are the main constraints for young farmers, he said. They face serious difficulties in securing the long-term lending they require for investing, mainly in livestock, machinery, equipment, infrastructure and land.

“It is highlighted in correspondences and direction from the Commission that the issue of access to finance for young farmers is a key need that must be addressed in this CAP.

“What is required is a specific young farmer financial instrument, which, over time, is self financing and offers young farmers with low-security levels and limited collateral to access finance.”

Eco schemes

The Macra president said that the recently announced, additional eco schemes are to be welcomed, it has advocated for inclusion of others that align with the CSP and

the EU Farm to Fork strategy.

“The first of these is the inclusion of a faecal egg dung-sampling measure

and the inclusion of a milk recording measure. Both of which are provided under the seventh area that eco schemes can address around antimicrobial resistance.”

Macra Na Feimre also proposes the following to be considered under the eco-scheme measure