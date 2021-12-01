An independent TD has joined in calls for clarity about a letter sent by Green Party MEP, Ciarán Cuffe to bank CEOs.

Last month, it emerged the Dublin MEP issued letters to bank bosses outlining his concern about large loans being approved for young farmers to increase their herd.

It is understood that the letter raised worries about banks’ lending programmes, as well as a reference to their continued investment in a carbon-intensive sector.

Independent TD, Verona Murphy has expressed serious concerns following reports about the letters.

A spokesperson for Bank of Ireland confirmed to Agriland that it had received a letter from the MEP. A spokeseperson for AIB said it is not in a position to discuss correspondence between the bank and other parties.

‘Unbelievable act’

The Wexford representative said this type of communication from an MEP to the banking sector is “wholly unacceptable”.

Deputy Murphy said:

“I fully support the farmers, their representative organisations, and particularly our young farmers in their condemnation of the correspondence.

“This unbelievable act again highlights our Dublin centric politics, which shows zero regard for rural Ireland,” Murphy added.

Attack on farmers

The TD said she believes sending the letters is a “dangerous and blatant attack” on young farmers looking to build a future for themselves and their families.

“Farming is one of Ireland’s most indigenous industries, providing employment to hundreds of thousands of people and the sector is presently being attacked from all sides of government.

“The sector is being pushed to the edge of existence with the current government oblivious to the very real and present harsh realities of farming economics,” Murphy stated.

Clarity needed

Deputy Murphy has joined calls for Green Party leader, Eamon Ryan to make a statement on the matter:

“I am calling on the Green Party Leader to provide clarity on this letter to the people of Ireland as to this being a view held by the Green Party, and if he himself supports the view held by Green MEP Ciaran Cuffe.

“We need MEPs supporting the sector, not cutting and attacking it at every turn,” Murphy concluded.