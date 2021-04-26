No other sector in Ireland would accept convergence – but if farmers are being expected to accept it, why not test it on the civil service to see how it would go down, according to independent TD Verona Murphy.

In a scathing commentary on the matter of convergence during a Dáil debate on the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) reform on Thursday (April 22), the Wexford TD said:

“In principle, convergence is a great idea – but I don’t believe it should be used in agriculture. I think it should be tested – and I’d urge the minister to bring in a pilot scheme and start with the civil service, maybe the Department of Agriculture.

The TD stressed: “There is no other sector in this country that would be asked to move money from the top to the bottom and be expected to accept it.

“Our teachers would not accept it, nor would our nurses or other medical staff – but our very own Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine thinks that the farmers of Ireland, using our natural resources to the best of their ability, should accept convergence.

“[That] they should accept money being taken from the good, productive farmer and given to where it can never be of any benefit,” Murphy claimed.

“For example, in the civil service, the idea would be that those who receive extra would not do an extra ounce of work.

“The secretary general would not deserve to be paid for the hours he or she worked and for his or her productivity but money would be given to the cleaner who would not be asked to do anything extra.

“That is the model that the government and the EU expects Irish farmers to accept. I cannot believe that it is still on the table for discussion.

Continuing, Murphy said: “If there is anybody in this country who thinks farmers are getting money, hand over fist, let them think again.

Advertisement

“The department is stopping them from doing their job in the way they did 50 years ago.”

Everything farmers put on the land is questioned, the Wexford TD argued.

“I can assure the minister that if the pilot scheme on convergence goes ahead in the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, it will be the end of the idea in the agricultural sector.

“That is where we should start and that is where it will end.

“The EU and the department should wake up – because the farmers of Ireland are not asleep,” Murphy concluded.