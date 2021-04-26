Temperatures will cool over the coming days, with some showery spells in places and frost at night.

There will be frost and patches of mist or fog early this morning (Monday, April 26). These will clear as the day progresses.

Today will be mainly dry with hazy sunshine. It will become cloudier over Ulster with light rain or drizzle developing in the north towards evening and extending over Ulster and north Connacht by nightfall.

Highest temperatures today will be 14° to 17°.

Early tonight, light rain and drizzle over the northern half of the country will move southwards. Amounts will be very small. Showers will follow into the northwest and north overnight.

Lowest temperatures tonight will be 3° to 8° with light to moderate west to northwest breezes.

Tomorrow (Tuesday, April 27) will start mainly dry in Munster and Leinster with bright intervals. Scattered showers in Ulster and Connacht will extend southwards and become widespread in the afternoon, some heavy and of hail and a few possibly thundery.

It will be cool, with highest temperatures of 10° to 13° and moderate north to northwest breezes.

On Tuesday night, showers will continue in eastern parts of Leinster and Munster. It will be mainly dry elsewhere with some clear spells. Lowest temperatures will be 2° to 6° with moderate northerly breezes.

Advertisement

Wednesday (April 28) will be a cool day with sunny spells and scattered showers, these mainly in Ulster, Leinster and north Connacht. Munster will be mainly dry. Highest temperatures should be 9° to 13° with moderate to fresh northeasterly winds.

Wednesday night will be mainly dry with clear spells. There will be some showers near north and east coasts. Lowest temperatures will be 0° to 4° with light northerly breezes.

Thursday (April 29) will continue cool with sunshine and showers, some of hail and a few thundery. Highest temperatures will be just 9° to 11° with light northerly or variable breezes.

Thursday night will be cold and mainly dry with clear spells and with frost in places. Lowest temperatures are expected to be 0° to 4°.

Friday will also be cool, with sunny spells and showers developing after a mainly dry start. Some of the showers will be heavy and of hail. Highest temperatures will be 9° to 12° with light variable or northeast breezes.

Friday night will be cold and mainly dry with clear spells and with frost developing. Lowest temperatures will be -1° to +3°.

In its latest farming commentary – issued yesterday – Met Éireann said that all soils are trafficable across the country. Soil moisture deficits for poorly-drained soils range between 5mm and 20mm in the north and west to between 20mm and 43mm in the southeast and east.

While there will be showers, there is little sign of accumulative rainfall expected in the coming week and soils will remain largely the same or a little drier overall as the week progresses.