An easier trade for cull ewes, particularly heavy and very light store ewes, was seen at sales held last week.

Despite factories’ efforts to pull prices for spring lambs and hoggets last week, the trade for both held firm, with top prices reaching €180/head at many sales for well-fleshed sheep.

Cull ewes

Looking at the cull ewe trade first, the high prices of €190-200/head and above in some cases were long gone last week, with many of those 100kg plus ewes coming into €180/head at most.

The majority of those fleshed 90kg plus ewes sold to top price of €160-180/head, with the general run of prices for those fleshed ewes going from €135/head up to €160/head.

80-89kg ewes were generally trading from €100/head up to €130-135/head.

Spring lambs

Turning to spring lambs, top prices for 46kg plus lambs ranged from €155-170/head, with 50kg plus lambs making up to highs of €180-185/head in places.

40-45kg lambs have been selling from generally €140/head up to €160/head, with exceptional lots making as high as €170/head – as seen at Enniscorthy Mart last week.

Light store spring lambs weighing back as much 30kg generally started from €90-100/head, and made up to €130-140/head.

Hoggets

The hogget trade remained strong for the remaining few that are still going through mart rings. Numbers at sales have really been dwindling the past few weeks, with quality extremely variable.

Although, the good-quality hoggets coming through the rings, they are still making upwards of €170/head and up as high as €180/head for top-quality lots, which are typically ewe hoggets.

The majority of those well-fleshed hoggets were generally trading from €150-170/head.

Advertisement

Ewes with lambs at foot

Lastly, the trade for ewes with lambs at foot remains unchanged. Aged ewes with single lambs at foot made from €130/unit, up to generally €220-235/unit for younger ewes.

Ewes with twin lambs at foot generally have been selling from €190/unit up to €260/unit, with top-quaility lots making up to €300/unit and more in cases.

Carnew Mart

2,315 sheep were on offer at Carnew Mart on Thursday last (April 22).

Ther mart’s manager, David Quinn, reported an excellent selling trade, with lambs and hoggets selling to a high of €185.

However, on the other hand, he noted an easier trade for cull ewes, but still a very good trade overall.

Heavy cull ewes made from €138/head, up to a top of €168/head. Lighter ewes sold from €70/head up to €128/head.

Once again, a solid trade was seen for ewes with lambs at foot. Ewes with single lambs exchanged hands from €170/unit up, to a tops of €265/unit.

While ewes with twin lambs at foot sold from €220/unit up to €285/unit.

Sample spring lamb prices:

Three at 44kg sold for €170/head;

Five at 47kg sold for €173/head;

Five at 38kg sold for €143/head;

Nine at 40kg sold for €154/head

17 at 32kg sold for €120/head;

12 at 39kg sold for €149/head;

12 at 41kg sold for €156/head;

Two at 50kg sold for €182/head;

14 at 43kg sold for €166/head;

15 at 50kg sold for €176/head.

Sample hogget prices:

15 at 48kg sold for €171/head;

72 at 50kg sold for €175/head;

12 at 59kg sold for €182/head;

Six at 45kg sold for €166/head;

14 at 28kg sold for €82/head;

Nine at 4kg sold for €152/head;

12 at 37kg sold for €120/head;

Nine at 49kg sold for €175/head;

28 at 35kg sold for €123/head;

15 at 43kg sold for €138/head;

11 at 41kg sold for €140/head;

16 at 43kg sold for €148/head.