As the winter housing period kicks off on farms and cows begin to settle into their winter housing accommodation, there are some tasks which can be undertaken to ensure your yard is winter ready.

Slurry storage

Slurry storage has been a hot topic of conversation in recent months, with many fearing the possible changes that may come into effect with the new Common Agricultural Policy (CAP).

Probably the most important thing to remember is that slurry storage should be for storing slurry, not water.

You should inspect your gutters, downpipes and gullies to ensure they are diverted away from slurry tanks.

Many farms are tight for storage as it is, so excess clean water entering tanks should be avoided. Excess water entering the tank could reduce a tank storage capacity, which may cause issues at a later date.

No one knows what lies in store next spring, so ensuring you have maximum slurry storage capacity available is important.

Lighting

The days are getting shorter, which means there will be an increased amount of work happening in the dark.

It is important that you check any lights that are in the yard to ensure they are working and provide enough light in the yard.

If there are no lights in the yard, they are an investment worth looking into; they will make working in the dark a lot easier and safer.

Lights that are in shed should also be checked including the cubicle shed, calving pens and calf sheds.

Space for calves

Ahead of the busy calving period for spring-calving herds, you should inspect your calf sheds and ensure that you have enough space for all the calves.

Calves require a minimum of 1.7m2 lying space/calf. This should be based off the number of calves that will be present on the farm at peak.

According to Teagasc, a compact calving herd (90% six-week calving rate), holding calves for an average of four weeks at peak, will have 70-80% of total calves on farm at the one time.

If you determine that you do not have enough space, alternatives should be looked at such as calf hutches or another shed that can be used.

Calving pens

For calving pens, the recommendation is that you have enough calving pens for 10% of the herd at anyone time.

Each cow requires 7m2 of lying space if there is a designated feeding area or 10m2 if the feeding area is included in the bedding area.

Winter ready

Some other jobs that can be completed out on the yard include emptying water troughs and shutting the water off to them.

If we get severe weather over the winter, they could freeze and then crack leading to an expensive bill in the spring.

If all the animals are now housed, you can shut off the power to the fences, as it is will not be needed until cows go out in the spring.