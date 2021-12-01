If you have a helping hand or a sincere smile you can spare for a member of your community in this season of goodwill, be sure to extend it.

Kathrina Bentley, CEO of Men’s Aid Ireland said that the message for this Christmas is to mind yourself, along with minding others.

“We’re very aware that the Christmas season can actually be quite challenging for some people. Those that are isolated due to an abusive relationship, they’re further isolated if they’re in rural communities, so it’s extra challenging,” Bentley told Agriland.

“It’s also an emotional time if you’re not with your family due to Covid-19, because there are people now cancelling or changing plans, perhaps not travelling.

“We really have a lot of challenges coming into Christmas of 2021.”

Bentley encourages men who are feeling isolated to “pick up the phone because we’re here” at the other end.

“We’re a listening service as well, and we do have many men who check in with us because they don’t have anyone else to call.”

She said people should not “feel that they’re alone”, and to remember that Men’s Aid “do care”.

She added: “The farming/rural community is very strong, and terrific in how they look out for each other, so it’s just a reminder to check in on the farmer who is on their own, maybe pop in with a couple of mince pies just to say merry Christmas.

“That gesture and action alone can really lift someone.

“Some men and women are on their own, so if it is too cold or you can’t get out, pick up the phone and just ring them and say hi.

“We are busy, and there are many people who are not busy…but we forget them.”

The season of goodwill

Caroline Farrell, chair of the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) Farm Family Committee reiterated the message that in this season of goodwill, check in on your neighbours, and certainly those that are isolated and living on their own.

“If you need help with anything – big or small – sometimes this time of year you just need a hand from one of the neighbours, if you’re trying to move stock or have some sort of an equipment breakdown, don’t be afraid to ask your neighbours for help,” Farrell told Agriland.

“You never know when they might need to call on you and you’ve had a communication started there if you haven’t been communicating with them in recent times.”

Farrell drew attention to young farmers in particular.

“Even though they could be married, they still spend a lot of time on their own and probably don’t move too far from the farmyard,” she continued.

“So if you haven’t seen somebody, a friendly phone call even to say hello or, when passing by, pop in to the yard.”

She also emphasised the importance of sticking to Covid-19 public health advice while helping those in your community.

“They say out and about in the fresh air is the best place to be so, if you are out for a walk, wave or knock on the door but you don’t have to go in and have a cup of tea, you can always have the chat outside the house or in the farmyard.”

Be Winter Ready

This year’s ‘Be Winter Ready’ information campaign focuses on farm safety in all its forms.

The campaign, which was launched by the government last month, is intended to raise awareness about the particular challenges that winter can present.

Advice provided as part of the campaign notes that farming is a high-risk occupation and even more so when severe weather arrives.

“The last few winters have brought some very severe conditions, with severe storms and extensive flooding in some areas.

“Now is the time to plan, in order to ensure that you and your family can farm safely this winter.”

Tips for looking out for your own safety:

Before going out on your land, always tell someone where you are going and how long you will be gone for;

Wear suitable layers of clothing;

Carry a charged mobile phone and a torch.

Farmers are also encouraged to look after their wellbeing, by: taking time to plan their work, especially in these dark mornings and evenings in order to avoid rushing or working too long in the dark; taking time to exercise; and, as discussed above, remembering those you have not seen in a while by reaching out to them.