On Tuesday evening (November 30), Business and Technology advisor Shane McHugh outlined what the proposed measures will be in the new Sheep Improvement Scheme, which will succeed the current Sheep Welfare Scheme (SWS) in 2023.

He was speaking to farmers at a Teagasc Sligo/Leitrim/Donegal sheep webinar, which saw Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue make a guest appearance.

The measures proposed for the new Sheep Improvement Scheme – which many may know already – mirror what was in the SWS, with the exception of one measure for both lowland and hill flocks.

Speaking during the webinar, titled ‘Sheep breeding: What’s coming our way?’, Shane said: “As we know, the Sheep Improvement Scheme [SIS] is going to replace the SWS in 2023 under the new CAP.

“This evening, I’m going to breakdown the proposed scheme for a lowland and hill farm context and how it’s going to affect both.”

Lowland Flocks

Looking at the measures proposed under the SIS for a lowland flock, Shane explained: “The measures under the proposed scheme for lowland flocks are broken down into two categories again [A and B].

“Basically, you have to pick one option under category A and one option under category B.

“In category A, the options are similar to what is in the current SWS. These include:

Lameness control;

Mineral supplementation for ewes post-mating;

Parasite control (Faceal egg reduction test).

Then in category B, there is one change, and this is the purchase of a genotyped ram.

In category B, the options include:

Purchasing a genotyped ram;

Scanning of ewes and recording results;

Flystrike control.

“The options, as I said, are very similar to the SWS, where you were payed €10/ewe apart from that option in category B,” Shane said.

“It’s important to stress that these are proposals, they have to pass in Europe and then come back and be introduced if they get the nod or not. They have gone through the consultation process and are now at the final stage.”

What is genotyping?

Explaining the term ‘genotyped’ and what it involves, Shane said: “Genotyping might be a new term to some. If we look back over the last number of years, the dairy industry has embraced genotyping in their selection of bulls for AI [artificial insemination] and in their selection of heifers as replacements.

“It basically involves taking a tissue sample from the ear of the animal and a hair sample and sending it off and getting it analysed to find out more information about that particular animal.”

What information will you get?

“It will tell you the sire of that animal and give a guarantee what the animal is supposed to be,” Shane said.

Lowland ram criteria

Speaking about if lowland flocks were to choose the proposed category B measure of purchasing a genotyped ram, Shane said: “Under the proposed measures in category B, if lowland flocks were to take up this option, the following criteria would have to be met.”

Rams must:

Be genotyped;

Have a 4 or 5-star evaluation;

Have a scrapie status of 1,2 or 3;

Complete measure at least once (2023-2027);

Complete twice (buy two rams) for flocks over 150 ewes (2023-2027).

Hill Flocks

Moving onto hill flocks and the proposed measures under the SIS for hill flocks, Shane explained: “The measures in category A and B for hill flocks are identical to what is in the SWS, except for the genotyping ram option.”

Measures in category A for hill flocks include:

Mineral supplementation to ewes post-lambing;

Meal feeding lambs post-weaning;

Parasite control.

Measures in category B for hill flocks include:

Purchase of a genotyped ram;

Scanning ewes and recording results;

Mineral supplementation.

“Just a note, again we cannot select both meal feeding of lambs and mineral supplementation of lambs in the new proposed scheme, similar to the SWS now. We can only choose one,” Shane added.

Hill ram criteria

Speaking about if hill flocks were to choose the proposed category B measure of purchasing a genotyped ram, Shane said: “Again it’s a new measure for the hill flocks and is something we will have to embrace as time moves on.

“It should be seen as an opportunity for hill farmers. So, what is being proposed here?”

Rams must:

Be genotyped (sire verified);

Have a scrapie status of 1,2 or 3;

All farmers must complete at least once;

Flocks over 150 ewes must complete twice.

“It’s important to note that in category B if you are selecting the ram option, in the proposals at the minute, if you select that, you have to nominate what year that you will be doing it in.”