Ballinakill Mart in Co. Laois is set to host a dispersal sale of the Aubrac herd belonging to James and Suzette Phelan, Abbeyleix, Co. Laois.

The sale is set to take place in two parts and the first day of the sale will take place at Ballinakill Mart on Saturday, December 4, at 12:00p.m.

This Saturday, six commercial Aubrac cows and three commercial in-calf heifers, which are described as having “high stars”, will be offered along with four of the herd’s pedigree cows and the Phelans’ stock bull with tag number: IE131562510243.

All cows are scanned to calve from February 14, 2022 to mid-April, 2022, and are in-calf to the stock bull mentioned above.

According to the Irish Aubrac Society, the Phelans have built up “a fantastic herd of pedigree and commercial Aubrac cattle under the Westfield Aubrac prefix”.

The cows are described as “of exceptional quality, reliable in calving, very docile and rewarding to farm”.

A statement from Ballinakill Mart described the cows as “large-framed cows oozing in power and class” and noted that “all cows are home bred and have produced exceptional calves”.

Advertisement

“Bulls have been sold on a regular basis to repeat customers,” the mart statement added.

The dispersal sale is taking place as the owners have decided to retire after 25 years of breeding Aubrac cattle.

A catalogue is available by contacting Ballinakill Mart and all cattle can be viewed on the morning of sale.

Online bidding will be available via the MartEye app and the remainder of the herd will be dispersed in January.

Christmas Fatstock sale at Ballinakill

In other news, Ballinakill Mart will also host a Christmas Fatstock Show and Sale on Saturday, December 11.

The classes for the sale are as follows:

Best Cull Cow;

Best Heifer any age;

Best Store Heifer;

Best Breeding Heifer;

Best Weanling Heifer born in 2021;

Best Bullock any age;

Best Store Bullock;

Best Weanling Bull born in 2021.

Farmers who wish to enter cattle for the sale must have the entry form completed and returned by Thursday, December 9.