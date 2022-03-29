The Irish Hereford Prime beef producer group has embarked on a new venture which it is calling its beef genetics sustainability program.

According to a statement from the group, the venture marks the “first steps on the road to an enhanced sustainability policy for the Irish Hereford Prime beef brand”.

The move will see the group partner with Dovea Genetics and the Irish Hereford Breed Society to identify and promote bulls capable of further improving the quality and sustainability credentials of its beef brand.

The initiative in the first year will see the roll out of three new Hereford artificial insemination (AI) sires suitable for Irish dairy and suckler farmers this spring.

According to the group, the breeding policy of the programme makes easy calving, short-gestation Hereford bulls available to meet the “huge” demand at farm level.

The producer group has noted it recognises that an increase in the rate of genetic gain is linked to profitability, sustainability and climate efficiency.

“A reduction in the age at slaughter while maintaining animal daily liveweight gain will ensure lower overall methane emissions per kilogram of beef produced.”

A number of young bulls of potential interest to the program were shortlisted using Irish Cattle Breeding Federation (ICBF) Eurostar data.

The final decision on a bull’s suitability for this programme was made following visual inspection and updated breeding values incorporating genomics.

Three bulls selected

The three bulls selected are being made available to farmers this spring and each of the bulls “pack an impressive set of credentials” according to the group.

The three available bulls are as follows:

Timolinpoll 1 Hercules (HE7374);

Skehanore Fruitful (HE7545);

Corlismore Cormac (HE7548).

Timolinpoll 1 Hercules (HE7374): Bred by Susan Lawlor, Co. Kildare, this bull has a Dairy Beef Index (DBI) of €78, which is in the top 1% of the breed; a Terminal Index of €75, which is in the top 5% of the breed; and a Replacement Index of €134, which is also in the top 5% of the breed.

Hercules is in the top 1% for dairy-cow calving ease at 2.5% and also rated in the top 5% for beef-cow calving ease, at 1.3% .

He is 5-stars across breeds for gestation length and this, combined with a 5-star +9.6kg carcass weight value, means that this bull has it all, in terms of genomic breeding values.

Skehanore Fruitful (HE7545): Bred by Tom and Paddy Hickey from Co. Cork and sired by the 2021 National Hereford Champion Freetown Peerless, this bull has a 5-star terminal value of €83 and a 5-star dairy beef value of €81.

Fruitful is the second bull in the program to be in the top 5% of the breed for terminal value and the top 1% for DBI.

He has a 5-star +12.5kg carcass weight value and is in the top 5% of the breed for dairy-cow calving ease.

Corlismore Cormac (HE7548): The most recent bull available in this first phase of the beef genetics sustainability program is Corlismore Cormac (HE7548).

Bred by Sean and Gary McKiernan from Co. Cavan, Cormac is sired by the 2018 National Hereford Champion Shiloh Farm Dynamite and has a 4-star terminal value of €55, and a 5-star DBI of €58.

It is also important to highlight that he is in the top 5% for dairy-cow calving ease.

Carbon neutrality

Concluding, Irish Hereford Prime outlined that it is acutely aware of the changes to national policy and the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine’s roadmap to carbon neutrality.

“The beef producer group must continue to produce a quality beef product in a more environmentally friendly way,” it said.

A targeted approach on genetic gain along with the use of up-to-date technologies will lead to improvements in on-farm animal performance which in turn will contribute to a reduction in overall emissions, the statement from the group noted.