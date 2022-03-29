A Limerick man has been presented with a national award in recognition of his lifelong contribution to the co-operative movement.

Clement (Clem) McAuliffe, who is from Lisheen in Kilmallock but now lives in Ardpatrick, is a stalwart of the Golden Vale Mart Co-operative Society.

Following his father’s death in 1949, McAuliffe was just 15-years-old when he took over the running of the family farm with his mother. The pair built up a successful farming enterprise, focused mainly on dairy.

At 21, the Limerick man was elected onto the first committee of Golden Vale Mart Co-operative Society following its inception in 1955.

The committee secured a site in Kilmallock and raised the necessary funds to build a mart, which held its first sale in June 1958.

Today, Golden Vale Mart (GVM) Group is involved in multiple livestock marts, property auctioneering, investment and development, and renewable energy. There are around 5,000 shareholders in the business with funds of over €24 million. Clement McAuliffe. Image Source: Ita West

The Limerick farmer was involved with the Golden Vale Mart board in a voluntary capacity until his retirement in 2005 and has attended over 60 Annual General Meetings (AGMs) of the society.

He also served as chairman of his local Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) branch for 10 years and on the local advisory committee of Golden Vale Creameries for a number of years.

Advertisement

To this day, McAuliffe still takes a massive interest in the society, rarely missing the weekly sales at Kilmallock Mart.

In recognition of his dedication, the Irish Co-operative Organisation Society (ICOS) recently presented Clement McAuliffe with the industry’s highest national honour – The Plunkett Award for Co-operative Endeavour.

The award is named after Sir Horace Plunkett, who founded ICOS.

Commenting at the ceremony, Jerry Long, president of ICOS said:

“Clement McAuliffe is an iconic figure in the Golden Vale Marts Group and an exemplar of the best characteristics of personal dedication to the ideals of co-operation – achieving better, farming, better business, better living for all – through co-operative enterprise.

“He overcame significant adversity in his formative years, developing a bank of skills and knowledge in farm management and demonstrating a great personal zeal and initiative, which he then brought into effect very meaningfully for the benefit of Golden Vale Marts and its members for over six decades.

“A truly admirable person, he has given selflessly in his service to the co-operative movement for the betterment of farming, neighbours, community, county and country, and it is an honour for us to recognise this by presenting him with this prestigious national award,” Long concluded.