The Irish Co-operative Organisation Society (ICOS) has said that the dairy industry must be allowed to increase productivity “at an organic and reasonable growth rate”.

Addressing this week’s meeting of the Food Vision Dairy Group, ICOS outlined that “new blood” needs to be able to join the sector at a rate that is consistent with the family farm model.

The group, chaired by former director of Teagasc, Prof. Gerry Boyle, is tasked with examining ways for the dairy sector to help achieve targets for agriculture and land use in the Climate Action Plan 2021.

ICOS told the meeting that there is a need for existing family farms to be protected and given options to grow “in a sustainable manner”.

“This is essential for a viable dairy industry into the future,” the society outlined.

ICOS said that the Food Vision Dairy Group should commit to existing scientific pathways and allow for new technologies to be developed.

It said that the focus of the group should be carbon, not milk and welcomed recent clarification from Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue that his department has no proposals to reintroduce milk quotas.

ICOS noted that food security and climate change are “not competing objectives”.

“Is there potential for a ‘do more with less scheme’ focusing on income, efficiency, quality of life, and environmental outcomes?” the society asked.

Dairy retirement scheme

Following a request from the Food Vision Dairy Group, ICOS presented information on the voluntary retirement scheme operated by Glanbia.

The scheme, which commenced on January 1 this year, is funded by Glanbia milk suppliers.

The temporary measure formed part of the processor’s Peak Supply Management Policy.

The scheme offered a farmer a once-off opportunity to leave milk production with a monthly retirement income for five years, up to a maximum annual payment of €15,000.

ICOS outlined that it is not its policy to seek a national retirement scheme, but said it is “open to a discussion”, as long as any scheme is publicly funded.

“It must be voluntary and sector wide,” ICOS stated.

The body explained that there is an underlying retirement rate already in the dairy industry, which needs to be replaced “in order for us to just stand still”.