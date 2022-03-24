The Premier Hereford Spring Show and Sale will be held at GVM in Tullamore, Co. Offaly this Saturday, March 26.

According to the Irish Hereford Breed Society, the sale will follow the long-standing format of pre-Covid-19 times, with the show beginning at 11:00a.m and the sale commencing at 1:00p.m sharp.

Bidding will be available ringside as well as online through the LSL Auctions app.

Potential buyers must register with GVM Tullamore in advance of the sale and can do so by contacting the mart.

The event will see a total of 45 bulls and 10 heifers available for auction on the day.

This year marks the first year of on-farm pre-inspections for the premier sales. Inspections were carried out by Mr. John Beirne and Mr. Clive Jennings in advance of the sale.

Some information on the bulls entered to the sale:

86% are rated 4/5-star on the Terminal or Replacement index;

73% are rated 4/5-star for Carcass Weight or Carcass Conformation;

82% are above breed average on the Dairy Beef Index.

Judging of the bull classes will be carried out by Mr. William McMordie of Solpoll Herefords, Co. Down. There will be no heifer classes on the day, according to the society.

The society has also welcomed a newly appointed society auctioneer for the 2022 event.

Mr. Eamonn Gaffney, who auctioneers every week at GVM Carrigallen and has worked at several pedigree cattle sales as well as the Winter Fair in Carrick-on-Shannon, will take the bids on the day.

Irish Hereford Prime will once again support the sales this spring; €250 will be put towards each bull sold for €3,000 and over at the Premier Sale, and €200 will be put towards each bull sold for €2,800 and over in Kilmallock, Nenagh and Bandon.

The Irish Hereford Breed Society have also committed to donating all commission from the Premier Hereford sale to the Irish Red Cross/Ukraine Crisis Appeal.

There will be an iDonate funding page set up in the coming days and a link to this page will be available on the society’s website and social media channels.

There will be collection buckets present on the day of the sale for this cause also.