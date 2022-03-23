The Irish tillage sector will need more supports that continue beyond 2022, if it is to maintain food security, according to Macra na Feirme.

Yesterday, the government approved a €12 million tillage support package for the sector in Ireland, which aims to increase the amount of land under crops in the country this year.

The package is part of a government response to concerns around food security and supply chain issues resulting from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

However, Macra said that this tillage scheme is only one part of addressing the food security crisis we are now facing.

The organisation welcomed the announcement of the package but said that the sector will need continued support after 2022, due to the long-term decline in the amount of land under tillage crops over recent years.

Macra president John Keane said:

“A serious effort, sustained investment and policy change is needed to grow the tillage sector in Ireland. The department must support sustained growth in the sector long-term.”

Macra is now calling on the government to clarify other details of the scheme, including the issue of the crop diversification rule and whether or not the areas under wild bird cover can be replaced and replanted.

It also said that the issue of soaring input prices needs to be addressed urgently and that specific actions are needed around the cost of fertiliser for both tillage and grassland farmers.

According to the group, rising costs of diesel are expected to add an extra €15-25/ac to the cost of first-cut silage, which presents another challenge on top of the increase in the cost of plastic and a continued shortage of labour.