An Irish MEP has argued that the EU’s €500 million support package for farmers and food producers is “not enough” to tackle the challenges facing the agri-food sector as a result of the war in Ukraine.

The claim was made by Ireland Midlands-Northwest representative Colm Markey, who is a member of the European Parliament’s Committee on Agriculture.

The package is one of a number of measures outlined by the European Commission today in response to the food security issue.

A plenary (full) session of the European Parliament will discus the issue this evening.

Markey welcomed most elements of the plan, but he argued that more should be done to tackle the soaring cost of fertilisers.

“We need an emergency plan and a strategy to address the shortages of raw materials. The use of the crisis reserve fund is a welcome step. However, it is important to note that €500 million will not be enough to tackle the financial challenges facing the EU’s agri-food sector,” the MEP argued.

He noted that a “number of steps” can be taken to alleviate the crisis.

Markey called for a support mechanism for traders to manage the risk of buying fertiliser in bulk, and further financial support to farmers in employing the use of lime, clover and multi-species swards to help address dependence on fertiliser.

He also called for the commission to consider measures to identify fertiliser production capabilities as “critical infrastructure” to ensure they “remain out of the hands of those who support forces that a pose a threat to global security or run the risk of future sanctions”.

“Other measures announced today are welcome, including a plan to map risks and vulnerabilities of the EU food supply chain and a proposal for member states to communicate monthly data of private stocks of essential commodities for food and feed,” Markey said.

He added: “I particularly welcome the option for countries to implement reduced rates of VAT to improve affordability [of food], and the call on them to tap into EU funds such as the Fund for European Aid to the Most Deprived [FEAD] to provide food to the most vulnerable in society.

“These actions are a first step but more will need to be done in the coming weeks and months to address rising prices and enhance global food security,” Markey concluded.