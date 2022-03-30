The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) has said that “significant numbers” of wild birds are continuing to test positive for avian influenza.

This indicates that “infection pressure” from bird flu on the wild population remains high, a department spokesperson told Agriland.

“The increasing levels of daylight and average daytime temperatures help to reduce the amount of virus in the environment over time.

“It is true to say however, that we are continuing to find these positive [wild] birds for longer in the season than would have been the case last year,” the spokesperson noted.

Since November 3, 2021, 80 wild birds in Ireland have tested positive for the highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) H5N1.

There were 11 cases detected between February 11 and March 25 this year.

DAFM noted that the environment may also be contaminated by wild bird droppings containing a large amount of virus from infected birds.

“This would mean a continued risk to poultry if they are exposed to wild birds or areas to which wild birds have had access,” the spokesperson added.

As a result, the department has stated that is not possible at this time to state exactly when the confinement order, imposed on domestic flocks, may be lifted.

On November 22, 2021, regulations came into force requiring flock keepers to confine all poultry and captive birds in their possession in a secure building.

Poultry owners are also being reminded of the importance of high levels of biosecurity to prevent further cases of the disease.

There have been no further outbreaks of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) H5N1 in domestic poultry or captive birds since December 18, 2021.

All Avian Influenza Surveillance Zones were lifted across both the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland on January 22.

Ireland’s self-declared disease-free status for avian influenza was published by the the World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE) on January 31, 2022.

“Maintenance of this status, which is important for international movements and trade of poultry and poultry products, will remain dependent on the absence of any further outbreaks of avian influenza in poultry in Ireland,” DAFM outlined.