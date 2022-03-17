Ahead of the day when the world turns green, agri-food scientists are crediting Ireland’s patron saint, St. Patrick who is famous for his use of clover, as one of the world’s first environmentalists.

St. Patrick used the clover as a symbol to explain the holy trinity more than 1,500 years ago, and now researchers have discovered that a related plant, the white clover, can play a significant role in helping Ireland to combat climate change.

Scientists at VistaMilk, Ireland’s agri-food research centre, say studies they have carried out show that by planting clover in fields where cows graze can reduce the need for dairy farmers to use fertiliser by up to 40%.

According to VistaMilk, there are three main benefits to planting clover in grassland. Firstly, it reintroduces nitrogen into the soil naturally from the atmosphere, reducing the need for extensive fertiliser use.

Doing this will be extremely welcome and important, as fertiliser supplies are precarious at the present time and prices continue to soar.

Deirdre Hennessy, VistaMilk funded investigator and senior Teagasc research officer, said:

“It means that they are reducing their reliance on artificial fertiliser, which saves money and time; they are improving productivity, which enhances their income and they are mitigating environmental impact by reducing greenhouse gas emissions from fertiliser use.”

The use of white clover in grazing also helps to increase the quantity of milk produced by cows, and thirdly, incorporating it in pastureland provides a source of nectar for pollinating insects, including bees.

“From a farmer’s perspective, this trinity of benefits has huge significance as well,” said Hennessy.

“It appears that St. Patrick, was something of a visionary when it comes to the environment. We’re all familiar with his ‘three leaves’ explanation, so is it a coincidence that we have identified three main benefits for farmers that incorporate white clover into their grassland management processes?”

Speaking about the research, she said that not only does the clover provide a tasty treat for the animals, but consumers can feel reassured that the milk from cows grazing on white clover is of a high quality as well as being more sustainably produced.

According to Hennessy, this shows that by engaging in proper grassland management, the country can avoid a reduction in the national herd and protect the viability of family farms.

She is calling for recognition of the important role clover, a relation of the shamrock, Ireland’s national plant, can play in our society this St. Patrick’s Day.

“Shamrock and other clovers are an essential part of Irish culture and I for one will be covered from head to toe on the 17th. My hope is that, in the near future, so will most of our pasture,” she concluded.