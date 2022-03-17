As the breeding season approaches on dairy farms, it is important that farmers monitor the body condition score (BCS) of their cows.

Cows with a BCS that is too low at breeding will have lower conception rates compared to those in the correct score.

After calving, cows enter a period of negative energy balance (NEB), as dry matter intakes fail to meet the energy requirement of the cow.

When this is prolonged, cows use up their fat reserves to meet the energy demand, which is referred to as ‘milking off her back’.

BCS

As farms head towards the breeding season, an assessment of cows’ BCS will help to identify cows that may be in a BCS that is too low.

Ideally, cows should be in a BCS of 2.75 to 3.25 entering the breeding season.

Cows that fail to meet these targets will find it harder to go back in-calf, which may result in a larger number of later-calving or empty cows at the conclusion of breeding.

Every farmer will score cows differently, the important thing is consistency within a system.

BCS on a five-point scale:

Score 1: Individual transverse processes are fairly sharp to the touch and there is no fat around the tail head. Hip bones, tail head and ribs are visually prominent.

Score 2: Transverse processes can be identified individually when touched, but feel rounded rather than sharp. There is some tissue cover around the tail head and over the hip bones. Individual ribs are no longer obvious.

Score 3: Transverse processes can only be felt with firm pressure. Areas either side of the tail head have a fat cover that is felt easily.

Score 4: Fat cover around the tail head is evident as slight ’rounds’, and is soft to touch. Transverse processes cannot be felt even with firm pressure. Folds of fat are developing over the ribs.

Score 5: Bone structure is no longer noticeable and the animal presents a ‘blocky’ appearance. Tail head and hip bones are almost completely buried in fat, and folds of fat are apparent over the ribs. Transverse processes are completely covered by fat, and the animal’s mobility is impaired.

Improving condition

For cows that are determined to be in a BCS that is too low, an option to help add condition is once-a-day (OAD) milking.

OAD milking reduces the demand placed on cows by milk production, which allows them to add condition.

Allow the cow to enter the milking parlour as normal and feed the allocation of concentrates you are feeding your cows, but do not place the cluster on the cow.

Feeding extra concentrates if often a farmer’s first thought, but reducing the energy demand placed on the animal is the only way to truly add condition.