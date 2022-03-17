The Irish Charolais Cattle Society is set to host its premier show and sale this Saturday, March 19, at Elphin Mart in Co. Roscommon.

The show and sale will feature a total of 61 bulls and 34 heifers and is sure to draw crowds of livestock enthusiasts from far and near to see the quality of the Charolais-bred stock on offer.

The bulls on offer at the sale are described as high quality, and suited to ‘all markets and budgets’.

Nearly all the bulls catalogued are either four- or five-stars on either the Replacement or Terminal index, and there are bulls catalogued with calving figures as low as 3% on beef cows.

Heifers

Farmers looking to buy heifers to add to an existing herd or develop a foundation herd of pedigree Charolais cattle need look no further than Saturday’s sale.

There are heifers catalogued from some of the top bloodlines in the breed.

Some of the prize winners from last year’s National Charolais Calf Show are up for grabs and both in-calf and maiden heifers will be offered for sale.

Show and sale

The morning will get underway with showing commencing at 10:00a.m and once the judging process has been completed, the sale is set to get underway at 12:45p.m.

The Irish Charolais Cattle Society has said it will return a cheque for €300 to the buyers of the first 20 bulls and 10 heifers that sell for over €4,000 in the ring.

All animals in the sale are genotyped, sire verified, myostatin tested and have been vet inspected.

All bulls and heifers on offer on the day are export tested and will all be eligible for export on the day.

Buyers from Northern Ireland will receive €100 towards transport costs or alternatively, transport can be arranged.

All bulls on offer at the sale have been fertility tested and all bulls that are sold to buyers in the Republic of Ireland will be fertility insured.

Free transport will be available to buyers who are taking bulls to mainland UK.

A deferred-payment scheme is an option for buyers at this sale. This means, if they wish, buyers need only pay one third of the price of the bull on the day of the sale.

However, potential buyers who wish to avail of this option should contact the Charolais office prior to the sale to apply.