Tractor drivers are being asked to remember to turn off plough lamps when driving on public roads.

The Road Safety Authority (RSA) and the Association of Farm and Forestry Contractors in Ireland (FCI) are jointly advising tractor drivers that the lamps should not be used on roads, due to the possibility of other road users being dazzled or confused by what they’re seeing.

The lamps are usually fitted to the rear of tractors and self propelled machinery.

They emit a white light to the rear of the vehicle to give extra visibility while working on-farm.

However, they can cause problems for drivers of other vehicles on the road.

For that reason, it is illegal to have white lights to the rear of any vehicle switched on while on public roads.

Michael Moroney, the chief executive of the FCI, said: “As spring work on farms gathers pace, the FCI is encouraging all tractor users to make sure that plough lamps are never used when travelling on public roads.

“Amber flashing lights give adequate notice of slower vehicles to other road users.”

Sam Waide, the chief executive of the RSA, highlighted that other drives may confuse the white plough light for headlights at the front of a vehicle.

“Please be mindful of other drivers at lighting-up time and at night. These lights can confuse motorists into thinking that a vehicle is approaching,” he explained.

“In addition, work lamps are high-power lamps which could temporarily blind other road users, which is is a serious road safety concern,” Waide added.

According to the RSA, only red or amber lights should appear on the rear of a vehicle when used on the road.

Moroney warns of increasing prices for farmers

The doubling in price of green diesel, and other related cost increases, cannot be absorbed by agricultural contractors, FCI chief Moroney warned yesterday (Tuesday, March 15).

“Nobody and no business” could absorb a doubling of fuel costs “without passing some of it on”, he told Agriland.

“At this stage, we don’t know what the extent of that will be, and it may vary, but there will be some mechanism needed to pass on the cost,” he said.