A wild rabbit, which had been badly injured by hunting dogs, was found in a cage during a series of garda searches in Co. Tipperary today (March 16).

An Garda Síochana said that the animal was brought to a local veterinary clinic in Clonmel where it had to be put down due to its condition.

The rabbit was discovered by gardaí in the Clonmel District, assisted by the Regional Dog Unit, as they carried out a total of 10 searches in Clonmel and surrounding areas earlier today.

The injured rabbit was found during a search in the Powerstown area.

During the raids, various items, which gardaí suspect to have been stolen, were recovered, including lawnmowers; bicycles; chainsaws; and power tools.

Gardaí also confirmed that fuel syphoning equipment was seized during the searches.

In one search in the Old Bridge area, cocaine with an estimated street value of €7,000 was found by officers.

Advertisement

An Garda Síochána confirmed that a man in his 20s has been arrested and is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at Clonmel Garda Station.

It is understood that garda enquiries into the incident are continuing.

Garda investigation

Meanwhile, gardaí in Clonmel are also investigating the theft of hay in recent days.

The bales were taken from a yard in the Lavally area of Clerihan, which is around 8km from Clonmel, sometime overnight between last Friday, March 11 and Saturday, March 12.

Sgt. Margaret Kelly from Clonmel Garda Station told Agriland that around 150 square bales were taken during the night in question which are believed to be worth around €750.

Gardaí have appealed to anyone who may have seen anything suspicious or “the large scale movement of hay bales” in the area to contact them on: 052 617 7640.

Information can also be given on the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.