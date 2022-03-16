A senior Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) official has told Agriland that a number of prominent members of the organisation have been receiving anonymous, text-based, threatening messages over the last eight to 10 weeks.

The IFA member – a target of the threats – declined to be named, but is a national officer, described the content of some of the messages received. They comprised derogatory comments, as well as threats to livelihood, wellbeing, and even family members.

One such message read, “RIP” while another threatened, “We know where your milk tank is, how would round-up work in it?”

The text-messages initially targeted two prominent members of the IFA, before moving onto a national-level representative.

“This is someone with a grudge against the IFA, and it is personal against people too – who are volunteers for the IFA,” the national officer told Agriland.

When asked if the threats were a worry, they said: “Not really. You can’t let them rule your life.”

They added that there are far more pressing concerns for the IFA and farmers at the moment, but conceded that it was uncomfortable to be receiving messages from someone who seems to know a lot about you and your life.

Advertisement

However the Gardaí have been contacted on the matter, as have the IFA, and both are doing what they can, the IFA representative said.

The messages have been sent from four different phone numbers, or burner phones without a contract, making them difficult to trace.

“If people have a problem, we would prefer that they would come and talk to us rather than having to get the guards involved, it would be better for everyone.