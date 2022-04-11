Kildare and west Wicklow Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) have teamed up with Leinster Marts (Kilcullen Mart) and local dairy farmers to organise a fundraising event for the Red Cross Ukraine fund.

The sale will take place at Kilcullen Mart on Wednesday, April 20, and will feature over 50 beef-sired calves which have kindly been donated by dairy farmers in the region.

The Kildare IFA chairperson, Thomas O’Connor, has appealed to farmers interested in supporting the fundraiser to consider either donating a calf or buying a calf at the sale.

Speaking to Agriland, the IFA chair said: “Local dairy farmers are donating calves to the sale and 100% of the money raised is going to the Red Cross Ukraine fund.

“We’re appealing for buyers to come along on the day and farmers who do not wish to buy or sell a calf at the event can make a voluntary donation if they so wish.”

O’Connor added: “It’s the first time in over 20 years there has been a calf sale in Kilcullen, so there’s a bit of a novelty to it too”.

Following the charity calf sale, the usual sale of cattle at Kilcullen Mart will get underway at 12:00p.m (midday).

Farmers who are interested in supporting the event can contact Patricia at Kilcullen Mart on: 045 481 301.

Beef processor fundraising work

In other news on fundraising appeals, ABP Food Group (ABP) has issued an appeal to farmers asking for funding to help support the work of a number of charities in Ukraine.

A letter sent out to ABP suppliers last week said: “No doubt you have been watching the tragic events unfold in Ukraine and like us at ABP, are appalled by the human suffering being endured by those affected by this conflict.

“In an effort to alleviate some of the suffering, we [ABP] have collaborated with The Goodman Foundation and the Parma Group (including Blackrock Health Group) to donate €3 million to support the work of UNICEF, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and Médecins Sans Frontières in Ukraine.”

The processor also said it has also “committed humanitarian support to all Ukranian colleagues” working across its business.

Continuing, the letter said that in addition to the above, the meat processor has also set up a fund to which its work colleagues and suppliers can make a donation “if they so wish, however small or large”.

The meat processor further added that all donations, up to €2 million, will be matched by the meat processor in addition to the €3 million it has already pledged.

The letter clarified that 100% of the donations made by farmers will go directly to the “urgent humanitarian response in Ukraine”.

A governance structure has been established for the project, which will be audited by KPMG.