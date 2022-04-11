The sale and distribution of turf will be banned from September, under proposed regulations by the Minister for the Environment, Climate and Communications.

However, the cutting of turf by those with turbary rights for use in their own home would continue.

The matter was raised through a parliamentary question in the Dáil brought by Kerry TD Brendan Griffin.

The Fine Gael deputy asked Minister Eamon Ryan if a constituent could continue to cut and sell turf after this September.

Regulations

In response, the minister outlined that new solid fuel regulations will come into force from September 1 next.

“They are required, as each year, some 1,300 people die prematurely in Ireland due to air pollution from solid fuel burning.”

Minister Ryan explained that the National Peatlands Strategy acknowledges the tradition of burning peat in Ireland.

However, he said that it also recognises that the emissions associated with burning turf “contain a range of pollutants”.

“Research undertaken by the Environmental Protection Agency [EPA] also demonstrates that the contribution of peat to air pollution levels is significant,” Ryan added.

Turf cutting

The Green Party leader noted that people cutting turf for use in their own homes is a traditional activity across many peatlands.

“While measures are required to reduce the emissions associated with burning peat, these traditions will be respected.

“Therefore, in order to accommodate those with rights to harvest sod peat, no ban on its cutting or burning will be introduced, but a regulatory provision will be made to prohibit the placing on the market, sale or distribution of sod peat,” he stated.

“This approach will facilitate those with turbary rights to continue to cut and burn sod peat for their own domestic purposes, while also reducing the use of sod peat in urban areas.

“As such, persons who have turbary rights will continue to be permitted to extract peat to heat their own dwelling, but will not be permitted to place it on the market for sale or distribution to others,” Minister Ryan concluded.