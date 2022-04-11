Liveweight and deadweight hogget prices in Northern Ireland are continuing in an upward trajectory, with spring lamb quotes now starting to appear also.

According to the Livestock and Meat Commission (LMC), base quotes for hoggets from the major NI processors last week (week ending April 9) for R3 grade hoggets ranged from 585-590p/kg with plants paying up to 22kg.

While quotes for the start of this week are expected to range from 585p/kg up to 590p/kg.

Furthermore, opening quote for spring lambs, according to the LMC, are expected to be 590-600p/kg at the start of this week.

The LMC said that a total of 6,691 hoggets were killed in local plants for the week ending April 2, down 592 head from the 7,283 head killed locally the previous week.

Advertisement

While it also added that exports of lambs to the south for direct slaughter totalled 6,383 head, which was back 982 head when compared to the previous week.

The average deadweight hogget price in NI for the week ending April 2 was 568.3p/kg, a significant increase of 12.7p/kg from the previous week, the LMC added.

Liveweight prices also on the rise

A strong trade was reported across the marts last week with increasing numbers of hoggets passing through sales rings compared to the previous week, the LMC noted.

Hogget prices at marts generally ranged from 485p/kg up to nearly 610p/kg.

The cull ewe trade remained firm last week with top reported prices ranging from £180/head up to £288/head.