An independent TD has claimed that the government wants to criminalise someone who sells a bag of turf.

Roscommon-Galway deputy Michael Fitzmaurice was responding to the Minister for the Environment, Climate and Communications’ proposal to ban the sale and distribution of turf from September 1, 2022.

Minister Eamon Ryan said that under the solid fuel regulations, the cutting of turf by those with turbary rights for use in their own home would continue.

However, they will not be permitted to place it on the market for sale or distribution to others.

In response to a parliamentary question from Kerry Fine Gael TD Brendan Griffin, the Green Party leader explained that the regulations were necessary as some 1,300 people die prematurely in Ireland annually due to air pollution from solid fuel burning.

Michael Fitzmaurice, who is also chairperson of the Turf Cutters and Contractors’ Association, said the “unprecedented move” will cause “significant unease” among rural TDs, including from Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael.

“Are we going down the road where if a person with an elderly neighbour supplies them with a load of turf for free or at cost that they could be done for distributing turf?

“Are we really going to label generous neighbours the same way we do drug dealers: Possession with intent to supply?” he continued.

“I don’t believe that Minister Ryan thinks this move will protect the rights of turf cutters nor can he honestly believe it will save lives. He is being barefaced in his insincerity.”

Fitzmaurice claimed that the ban would hit vulnerable people suffering from fuel poverty.

“At a time of war in Europe and soaring energy prices, Minister Ryan thinks now is right to prevent hard-pressed people from being able to buy a couple of trailers of turf to warm themselves next winter.

“Minister Ryan can dress this up all he likes but his agenda is well known. His approach to this issue is nothing short of lunacy,” the TD stated.

“The assault on rural Ireland continues, and Minister Ryan is leading the charge with the full support of Fine Gael and Fianna Fail.

“This inexcusable act of government overreach must be resisted and it is now time that all rural TDs, from every party, stand up and be counted instead of just blaming the Greens for everything. Without their support, this can’t happen,” Fitzmaurice concluded.