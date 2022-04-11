Trouw Nutrition Ireland has made two new appointments to its commercial team.

The company has announced that Laurence Kirwan has joined Trouw Nutrition Ireland as a commercial nutritionist.

Kirwan will work closely with Trouw’s customer base across the south of Ireland, identifying effective nutritional solutions to meet their needs.

He has significant commercial experience in animal feed and agronomy, as well as a degree in animal and crop production from University College Dublin (UCD).

Trouw Nutrition Ireland – Calves

Aaron Brown

Aaron Brown has also joined Trouw Nutrition Ireland as commercial nutritionist – calves.

The company has said that Brown will drive growth in calf-related products and support farmers across Ireland in the area of sustainable calf rearing, with a particular focus on improving early life performance through nutrition.

He has a BSc Agricultural Technology degree from Queen’s University Belfast (QUB) and is completing a PhD researching the role of housing and nutrition in dairy calves.

Nutrition company

Trouw Nutrition describes itself as having “a 90-year history of dedication to innovation and deep experience in developing smarter and more sustainable ways of raising healthy farm animals and companion animals”.

The company has said that its portfolio of feed specialties, feed additives, premixes and nutritional models and services, along with expertise in feed, farm and health make it a one-stop-shop.

Trouw Nutrition has a presence in 105 countries and is also based in Belfast and has developed a corporate roadmap towards sustainability for 2025.

Saskia Korink – CEO Trouw Nutrition said: “We recognise that our customers’ main challenges are often linked to the complex, global sustainability issues facing the farming system.

“We work on developing and delivering solutions aimed at addressing our customers’ sustainability needs while ensuring profitability, in turn helping the sector perform more responsibly.”