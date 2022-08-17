It was a busy weekend for Scurmore Farm, home to the Bostonia Herd, which is based based near Enniscrone, Co. Sigo.

On Friday (August 12) it hosted a production sale of pedigree Charolais and Limousin heifers and then on Sunday (August 14) the farm staff went to the Tullamore Show, with progeny from the herd entered in the Charolais classes.

Two of the 2022-born calves from the herd won rosettes in the Charolais calf classes at the show.

Commenting on the sale, farm manager Niall Hynes said it was “a great success” with a top price of €8,400 achieved for a twin Charolais heifer, Bostona Sister Sister.

The top-priced heifer’s twin sister, Bostonia Sister Act, sold for an impressive €5,400, meaning the February 2021-born twins secured a combined total price of €13,800.

These heifers were sired by Goldstar Hugo and their dam is Bostonia Juliet.

Bidding took place both ringside and online through the LSL platform and auctioneer Tom Cox said “there was plenty of online activity and a good crowd gathered ringside as well”.

The sale featured a total of 30 pedigree-registerd heifers, both Charolais and Limousin, with all but one Limousin heifer selling at the sale.

“If we had twice as many heifers, we could have sold them all,” said Cox. Lot 17: Bostonia Sapphire ET sold for €6,600 Lot 14: Bostonia Sister Sister sold for €8,400 Lot 12: Bostonia Rhoda ET sold for €7,000

As well as this, 11 embryos were offered for sale which attracted significant interest too. The 11 embryos were sold for an average price of €880 each.

Two of the embryos on sale attracted significant interest. These were the Bostona Lillipad x Major/Berry Mic embryos, which sold for €1,220 each. Lot 3: Bostonia Prettylady. In calf to OceanS3628 sold for €6,000

The average price of the heifers in the sale was €4,500 and bidders from across mainland UK as well as Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland all secured heifers at the sale. One buyer from Co. Cavan secured four in-calf heifers at the sale.

Farm manager Niall Hynes thanked all who supported the sale and wished all the successful bidders the best of luck with their purchases.

Gort Limousin sale

Auctioneer Tom Cox also mentioned that on Friday evening (August 26), Gort Mart will host a sale of commercial and pedigree Limousins on behalf of Dermot Shaughnessy.

The sale will feature a total of 30 pedigree Limousin heifers and seven commercial heifers and Cox added that this is “a sale not to be missed”.