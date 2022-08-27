A group of farmers is raffling a Belgian Blue-cross Limousin heifer to raise funds for ‘Johnny’s girls’, the wife and children of 41-year-old Johnny McCowen from Co. Laois who is living in Australia and has been diagnosed with a sub-type of Motor Neurone Disease.

The farmers raffling the animal are: Conor Mitchell, a secondary-school teacher who farms a mixture of pedigree and commercial sucklers; Keith Bracken, a secondary-school teacher who farms a mixture of pedigree and commercial sucklers; Padraig O’Dwyer, a full-time suckler farmer; Francis Finn, a part-time tillage farmer; Micheal Finlay, dairy farmer/owner of Moo Cow fresh milk; Cathal Bannon, a dairy farmer and pedigree Aubrac breeder; and John Behan, who is from a farming background and has worked on the group’s online platforms.

Peppa, the Belgian Blue-cross Limousin heifer, is the top prize. She was named by Johnny’s daughters, Darcy and Riley.

Other prizes include vouchers for Glanbia; Quinns; Solas eco-garden shop; a water trough from Midlands Vet Portarlington; and a trailer-load of firewood.

A home for Johnny’s girls

Friend of the group Johnny McCowen was diagnosed with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) in September 2021. The Co. Laois man has been living in Australia since 2009 and has been married to Sherie since 2018.

Johnny said his family’s world crumbled after he was diagnosed with incurable ALS, but he vowed to fulfil a final wish to secure them a home.

The devoted dad has already raised a sum through a GoFundMe page which has exceeded $500,000. In less than a year, his condition has deteriorated to the point where he cannot talk or walk. He is fed through a PEG tube into his abdomen.

His farming friends in the midlands have provided huge support to the family.

“We decided that we would aim to organise a raffle that would try to encompass a demographic that otherwise may not have been brought into the fold for fundraising,” Cathal said. Padraig O’Dwyer, Francis Finn, Conor Mitchell, Keith Bracken and Cathal Bannon some of the members of the fundraising committee for Johnny’s Girls

“It was with that in mind that we went out and bought Peppa at the Irish Suckler Society’s recent sale in Roscrea. The heifer was bred by Ryans of Clonaslee who work under the Cappanarrow herd prefix, breeding Belgian Blue and Limousin cattle.

“We are hoping to sell 1,000 tickets and in the process raise €25,000. There is no limit on tickets so if we sell more we will keep going.

“All funds will go directly to the fight for ‘Johnny’s girls’ main fundraiser.”

People can buy tickets at €25 each from any member of the organising committee, or directly via iDonate.

The raffle will take place at Solas eco-garden shop in Portarlington on September 10, at 3:00p.m. A cash alternative is available to those without a herd number.