Minister for State for new market development, Martin Heydon has today (Thursday, September 8) announced a collaboration between agri-food authorities in Ireland and Vietnam.

The minister, who is currently leading a trade mission in Hanoi, confirmed that Ireland will begin working with Vietnamese and international counterparts next year to support Vietnam’s journey in transforming its food system.

The co-operation programme, funded by the Department of Foreign Affairs, will involve relationships between State agencies, universities and the private sector over a five-year period.

Sustainable Food Systems Ireland (SFSI) will manage the project, which will also involve the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM), Bord Bia, Enterprise Ireland, the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) and Teagasc.

Support will be provided to enhance sustainable production systems, food safety, certification and trade development.

Announcing the co-operation programme, Minister Heydon said:

“Ireland is committed to becoming a global leader in sustainable food systems, as outlined in the Food Vision strategy. This underpins our relationship with Vietnam.

“We will work with our counterparts to help Vietnam realise its own goals around economic, environmental and social sustainability in agri-food,” the minister continued.

“This co-operation programme will feature knowledge sharing, innovation, education and joint research activities.

“It is an important part of Ireland’s political, trade and economic relationships with this dynamic and fast-growing nation,” he added.

The minister also announced that DAFM will also provide funding for a pilot project on resilient livelihoods for rural women in the northern mountainous region of Vietnam.

“The project has the potential to leave a lasting legacy by empowering rural women for generations to come,” Minister Heydon said.