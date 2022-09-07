Farmers in the Cappamore, Kilmallock region of Co. Limerick are “furious” over the discovery of a large number of dead calves on a farm earlier this week, according to local councillor John Egan.

More than 100 dead calves were found in the Garryspillane area on Monday, September 5.

The Gardaí have confirmed that an investigation into the incident is underway and said it is liaising with the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, which is the “lead agency” on the matter.

“The mood is one of disgust among farmers [down here]. Farmers are furious and right they should be.

The exact number of calves concerned has not yet been confirmed by the authorities, however Egan told Agriland:

“Whether it is 100 or 300, whatever number it is, it’s a disservice to farmers.”

He also highlighted the importance of upholding high standards of animal welfare for Ireland’s international reputation as a food producer, and the potential damage that this incident could cause for the sector.

Minister of State at the DAFM Pippa Hackett has condemned animal cruelty and neglect as unacceptable in the wake of the incident.

Speaking to Agriland, she said: “There is an investigation underway into this matter, so it wouldn’t be appropriate for me to comment on this specific incident.

“What I will say is that any form of animal cruelty or neglect, or any breach of animal welfare legislation, is totally unacceptable, in any sector.”

While the investigation into the discovery is important, the minister added that questions on how such incidents can be prevented must be raised. She said:

“Ireland trades internationally on the sustainability and high animal welfare standards of its produce, so I think that this is something that all stakeholders need to reflect on, and ask why this is happening and what can be done to make sure that it does not happen again.”