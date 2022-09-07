The Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage has indicated that there are no plans to extend the deadline for spreading chemical fertiliser beyond Thursday, September 15.

A spokesperson for Minister Darragh O’Brien told Agriland: “The Minister of Housing, Local Government and Heritage, in consultation with the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, would only consider extending the period for chemical fertiliser application in exceptional weather conditions where an extension would not pose a threat to water quality in line with scientific evidence.

“The minister has not received any requests for an extension.”

The Nitrates Directive, implemented by means of the Nitrates Action Programme (NAP), is the key agricultural measure in Ireland’s River Basin Management Plan for preventing and reducing water pollution from nutrients (nitrogen and phosphorus) arising from agricultural sources.

It falls under the remit of the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage.

Weather and fertiliser spreading

There had been concern in recent weeks as the country experienced very dry weather that fertiliser could not be spread before the deadline as soil moisture deficits were high and grass growth was low.

Some parts of the country were reported to be experiencing drought conditions.

However, significant rainfall since last weekend has raised optimism that grass growth will improve again, giving farmers a chance to get out with the fertiliser spreader.

Zones

The deadline for spreading chemical fertiliser is Thursday, September 15.

Ireland is divided into three zones and the prohibited periods are different for each zone. These zones are set out under Schedule Four of the Nitrates Regulations.

The prohibited periods for each zone are as follows:

Zone A:

Chemical fertiliser: September 15 to January 26;

Slurry: October 8 to January 12;

Farmyard manure: November 1 to January 12.

Zone B:

Chemical fertiliser: September 15 to January 29;

Slurry: October 8 to January 15;

Farmyard manure: November 1 to January 15.

Zone C:

Chemical fertiliser: September 15 to February 14;

Slurry: October 8 to January 31;

Farmyard manure: November 1 to January 31.

The slurry spreading deadline for 2022 will come into play on October 8. From 2023 onwards, the slurry spreading deadline will come into force from October 1.