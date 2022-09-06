An investigation is underway into the discovery of a significant number of dead calves on a farm in Co. Limerick this week, the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) has confirmed.

Agriland reported on the discovery yesterday (Monday, September 5), and while no authorities have officially commented on the number of calves involved, it is understood that the number is in excess of 100.

In a statement, the DAFM said: “The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine can confirm that an alleged incident in Limerick has been reported; the matter is subject to an ongoing investigation and no further comment will be made at this time.”

Sources have indicated that the discovery was made on foot of reports by persons living in the vicinity of the farm.

Speaking to Agriland, Limerick county chair with the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) Sean Lavery, said the discovery was made “in and around the Garryspillane area” in the southern region of Co. Limerick. He said:

“The IFA does not condone this, 99.99% of farmers would have a serious problem with neglect and poor management that leads to the death of calves.

“The vast majority of farmers would never breach welfare like this so we must let the relevant authorities do their job and get on with their investigation now.”

Macra na Feirme has called for a full investigation into the unfolding news and said there are “significant gaps in relation to the circumstances of the case”. It stated:

“The full extent and detail of the matter needs to be established. The background surrounding the farm, the animals on the farm and the farmer needs to be understood.

“Macra supports the adherence to and enforcement of regulations and best practice in relation to animal health and husbandry.”

The Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers’ Association (ICMSA) is also aware of the incident, however it said that it would not make a definitive statement until the full details and circumstances of the case were established.

The association’s president Pat McCormack said:

“It is important for the matter to be fully investigated in a proper context that takes account of all the circumstances – of both the animals and the farmer concerned – before we proceed to official enforcement of regulations that the ICMSA both recognises and supports.”