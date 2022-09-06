The Rural Independent TDs have slammed environment minister, Eamon Ryan, for what they claim is his “ongoing opposition” to the proposed liquefied natural gas (LNG) storage facility on the Shannon estuary, and his plan to ban gas and oil home-heating systems.

The TDs have called on the Taoiseach Micheál Martin to outline the government’s position on the Shannon facility and also to appoint a new energy minister.

Leader of the political group, Deputy Mattie McGrath, stated: “If the lights go out this winter, it is the government’s policies, driven by the Green Party’s fanatical attacks on non-renewable energy sources, that will be the root cause.

“Renewable energy is wonderful when it is available, but the cold reality, at present, is that around 87% of all our energy stems from fossil fuels. Eamon Ryan’s policy of hoping the wind will blow stronger this winter is bonkers.

“In the minister’s latest reckless attack on energy, he announces his ongoing opposition to a critically needed LNG gas storage facility for Ireland. Separately, he is moving to ban the installation of oil and gas boilers in new and existing homes from 2025,” McGrath continued.

“Any energy minister, who is repeatedly allowed by the government to undermine our national energy security at a time of crisis, should be removed from office.”

The independent TDs argue that opposition to the LNG facility, which they say would dramatically improve energy security and help reduce prices, is “unforgivable”. Deputy Mattie McGrath

Energy measures

The political grouping claims that while other EU countries have moved to buffer against rising gas prices and supply shortages, the Irish government has done nothing.

Deputy McGrath continued:

“For instance, at the end of last month, Poland and Portugal had full gas storage reserves; Germany was at 85%; Italy at 81%, Hungary at 62%; and Bulgaria at 60% storage supplies ahead of this winter. Ireland was at zero, in what is being described by many as a return to stone-age energy policies.

“Minister Ryan’s activist Green Party views are now a grave threat to Ireland’s energy and national security.

“His policies, which are fully supported by Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael, mean Irish people are paying higher energy prices than anywhere else and have no guarantee of supply.

“Failure by Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael to end this nonsense translates to a full-frontal attack on all rural communities, every household, small business, motorist, farm and transport operator, as energy is the life-blood of survival and sustainability at present,” the deputy added.

New minister

The Rural Independent TDs argue that Ireland needs a minister and government that is doing everything possible to find and purchase the gas and energy needed to keep the lights on, diversify our supply, and secure sources of energy.

“To do this effectively, a gas storage import facility and domestic production are needed,” McGrath added.

“Shockingly, Ireland is the only country in Europe with a coast that has no LNG facility. This leaves Ireland highly exposed to piped gas from the UK.

“Deteriorating relations between Britain and Ireland, complicated further by the election of Liz Truss as British Prime Minister, shows how catastrophic the government’s energy policies truly are.

“If Britain decides it needs its own gas this winter, the government has no ‘plan B’. This charade cannot continue,” the independent TD said.