In the first instalment of our NDC and Kerrygold Quality Milk Awards 2022 series, in association with the National Dairy Council, Kerrygold and Ornua, we meet three more of the 13 farming families that have made it to the finals of these prestigious annual awards.

In this article, we visit three farms in Co. Cork and one in Co. Galway.

Collins

John Collins farms in Caheragh, Co. Cork with his father Derry. Technically, John is a first-generation dairy farmer as his father originally ran a suckler enterprise.

John, who studied Agricultural Science at Waterford Institute of Technology, took over the farm four years ago and began transitioning into dairy farming in 2020, building the farm to where it is today.

“My dream and wish to have my own milking herd has become a reality,” he said.

With a 45-cow herd, John supplies 252,954L of milk to Drinagh Co-op. The milk supplied has a total bacterial count (TBC) of 4,000, a somatic cell count (SCC) of 59, and comprises protein at 3.64% and butterfat at 4.47%.

Having worked for others as a relief milkers, John has taken forward different elements from other farms to make his own operation even smoother.

An animal lover by nature, John grew up spending time on farms and considers a genuine care for the herd one of the most important attributes of a successful farm.

Connelly

Austin and Yvonne Connelly farm with their four daughters – Ava, Anna, Jane and Kate – in The Plantation, Tuam, Co. Galway.

Although they are fifth-generation farmers they are also relatively new to dairy farming, having made the transition just four years ago.

They now milk 95 cows and supply 545,637L to Aurivo. The milk has a TBC of 7,000, a SCC of 40 and comprises protein at 3.62% and butterfat at 4.49%.

Advertisement

The family said that the experience has been a whirlwind – but an enjoyable one.

“We’ve great craic here,” they said.

They credit a large part of the ease of their transition to the support and expertise of their milk advisor, local discussion groups and peer farmers.

The epitome of modern farming, the four girls are constantly seeking out ways to make the processes on the farm even more efficient and effective – with the recent discovery of using exfoliating gloves to clean clusters proving to be a popular one.

Deasy

The Deasy farm celebrates 100 years of family ownership this year. It was originally bought in 1922, and has been passed down through the generations ever since.

Today, it is run by Seán Deasy, who lives on the land with his wife Fiona – who he credits for being involved in the decision making – their two daughters, Gemma and Mia, and Seán’s mother, Anna.

“We pride ourselves on being a family farm,” they said.

Seán milks 86 cows and supplies 548,450L to Barryroe Co-op at 3.73% protein and 4.58% butterfat. The milk has a TBC of 5,000 and a SCC of 100.

In his spare time, the Cork man supports Gemma and Mia as they play camoige, contributes to two local discussion groups and this year, is chairing the Timoleague Harvest Festival.

Tune into Agriland throughout the week as we bring you more family farms who have been chosen as finalists for the NDC Kerrygold Milk Quality Awards 2022.

And for more information on the awards, click here.