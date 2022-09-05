There are calls for a “full investigation” to be conducted after a considerable number of dead calves were discovered on a farm in Co. Limerick.

Sources indicate that the discovery was made on foot of reports by persons living in the vicinity of the farm.

The number of calves involved is understood to be very significant, and is likely to be in excess of 100.

Both the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine and Limerick County Council are aware of the situation, sources say.

The Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers’ Association (ICMSA) is also aware of the incident and, in a statement this evening, has called for all circumstances of the case to be established before any enforcement action is taken.

Pat McCormack, the association’s president, said: “[We] await the full details before making a definitive statement, but regulations around animal welfare are stringent and, in the main, fully observed.

“It is therefore important for the matter to be fully investigated in a proper context that takes account of all the circumstances – of both the animals and the farmer concerned – before we proceed to official enforcement of regulations that the ICMSA both recognises and supports,” McCormack added.