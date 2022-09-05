Senator Victor Boyhan has urged farm families to plan ahead of an eventual transfer, emphasising the importance of an open dialogue.

When land has been held in the same family over generations, there is potential for arguments to become very unpleasant, according to Senator Boyhan.

Farm owners are encouraged by Senator Boyhan to engage with Teagasc’s series of family farm clinics which focus on the transferring of the family farm.

The senator said it surprised him that many couples do not necessarily consult with each other when making a will in relation to the family farm.

“Family farm disputes about inheritance and wills by their nature can be divisive. Deciding on succession is best done in an open, honest and transparent way – the earlier this is spoken about the better.

“It also sometimes happens that even when the will is made and known, the surviving person then changes the will in favour of a different child or benefactor unbeknownst to the family,” he said.

Senator Boyhan, who is also a member of the Oireachtas Committee on Agriculture, added that such an outcome can be devastating for all involved.

Teagasc is hosting six clinics across the country which are designed to help farm families through the process, and all aspects that need to be considered when transferring the family farm.

The dedicated clinics are as follows:

Tuesday, October 4, Radisson Blu Hotel Letterkenny, Co. Donegal;

Wednesday, October 5, McWilliam Park Hotel, Claremorris, Co. Mayo;

Thursday, October 6, The Mullingar Park Hotel, Mullingar, Co. Westmeath;

Tuesday, October 11, The Abbey Court Hotel, Nenagh, Co. Tipperary;

Wednesday, October 12, Charleville Park Hotel, Charleville, Co. Cork;

Thursday, October 13, Amber Springs Hotel, Gorey, Co. Wexford.

All events will run from 10.30a.m.-1:00p.m. Pre-booking is essential.