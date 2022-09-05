Ireland has been given the green light to export pork and pork products to South Korea, officially known as the Republic of Korea.

Ireland is among 14 EU members states that now have authorisation to sell these products into the South Korean market, the European Commission announced today (Monday, September 5).

The development has come about following engagement between the commission and the Asian country.

A number of members states have also been given the go-ahead to export poultry and poultry products to the same destination. However, Ireland is not among these.

South Korea’s Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs has decided to remove a longstanding trade barrier which affected EU exports of pork and poultry products.

The country now recognises the EU’s regionalisation measures to control outbreaks of African swine fever (ASF) and highly pathogenic avian influenza (bird flu).

The commission said that the new development could unlock over €1 billion of trade in the coming years.

The 14 member states granted permission to export pork and pork products are Germany; Poland; Hungary; Belgium; France; Finland; Spain; the Netherlands; Sweden; Denmark; Slovakia; Austria; Ireland; and Portugal.

Meanwhile, the 11 countries that have been granted permission to export poultry or poultry products are Germany; Poland; Hungary; Belgium; France; Finland; Spain; the Netherlands; Sweden; Denmark; and Lithuania.

The commission said that the step taken by South Korea “demonstrates trust in the EU control system”.

“This decision allows for more stable trade which is not only beneficial to EU exporters, but it means also that Korean consumers can continue to benefit from high quality and safe pork and poultry products from the EU,” it said.

Until now, South Korea imposed a countrywide ban on imports of pork or poultry from EU member states affected by ASF or highly pathogenic bird flu.

This new trade-facilitating measure by the South Korean government followed an assessment carried out by the country on the EU regionalisation control measures for controlling these diseases.

After a technical assessment, the South Korean authorities concluded that trade can continue to take place safely from disease-free areas from EU member states affected with these diseases.