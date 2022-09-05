The beef trade coming into this week is starting on a steady note once again, with factory quotes for finished cattle remaining largely unchanged to last week.

Despite calls from farm organisations looking for factories to start reflecting the cost of production on farms in beef prices offered, it seems it is falling on deaf ears, with prices holding once again coming into this week.

However, a fierce pinch has been felt on farms in the last while due to the lack of rain, namely in the south and east of the country.

This has seen cattle come out in numbers, with marts lately seeing huge entries of cattle across the country, and may see supplies of finished cattle tighten in the near future which may put pressure on factories as demand for prime cattle remains firm.

However, for now, base prices are ‘as you were’ with no changes to report.

Steer and heifer price

As mentioned, prime cattle remain a firm trade, with most processors quoting a price of €4.80/kg on the grid for bullocks this morning (Monday, September 5).

This would leave an R- or R= grade in-spec bullock coming into €5/kg at most factories this week, plus any breed bonuses where relevant.

Advertisement

An additional 5-10c/kg above steer price is available for heifers this week with most processors putting forward quotes of €4.85-4.90/kg on the grid.

Cow price

Cow price is remaining firm, with the usual variation in quotes depending on the processor and the location in the country.

U-grade cows are being quoted at €4.80/kg with €4.70/kg being quoted for R-grade cows. A flat price of €4.50/kg and €4.40/kg is being quoted at most sites for O and P-grade cows respectively.

Better-type heavy fleshed R and U-grade cows will secure more per kilo where regular suppliers are concerned.

Bulls

Factory quotes for under-24-month bulls are also continuing a firm trade, with flat prices of €4.90/kg and €4.80/kg on offer for U and R-grade bulls respectively.

A flat price of €4.60/kg and €4.50/kg is on offer for O and P-grade bulls respectively.

Finally, under-16-month bulls are being quoted at €4.80/kg on the grid.